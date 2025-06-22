'2 Meals, 24 Chews': Sadhguru’s Simple Belly Fat Removal Formula

In the quest for effective and sustainable weight loss methods, spiritual leader Sadhguru has offered a refreshingly simple formula to combat belly fat: “Two Meals, 24 Chews.” This minimalist approach advocates eating just two meals a day and chewing each bite 24 times — a practice rooted in mindfulness and traditional wisdom.

Far from the complexities of fad diets and extreme workout regimens, Sadhguru’s method emphasizes conscious eating, digestive efficiency, and metabolic balance. But does simplicity really hold the key to shedding stubborn belly fat? Let's explore the philosophy and science behind this intriguing approach.

Fat Isn't Just Fat

Sadhguru warns: belly fat in women isn't cosmetic-it's a health red flag. Think hormonal chaos, infertility, heart disease, even depression.

Your Desk Is the Danger

One hour at the gym won't fix eight hours in a chair. Sedentary lifestyles, not just diet, are fueling India's belly fat epidemic.

Skip the Gym?

Sadhguru says yoga beats weightlifting. Hatha Yoga isn't just exercise-it's hormone therapy in motion, tailored for real metabolic healing.

Move Daily or Pay Later

He prescribes 30-40 minutes of walking or aerobic movement a day. Not negotiable. Sitting is the new smoking-and belly fat's best friend.

Junk Equals Gut Bloat

Ultra-processed food, excess sugar, and erratic meals fuel abdominal obesity. Sadhguru's fix: fiber-rich, vitamin-packed, earth- grown meals.

Chew It 24 Times

Sadhguru's rule? Chew every bite 24 times, eat with your hands, and stay mindful. Not just tradition-it's digestive science in disguise.

Two Meals Only

He recommends eating twice a day, dinner before dark. Why? It resets your gut, burns more fat, and aligns you with ancient biological rhythms.

Stress= Fat Storage

Chronic stress floods your system with cortisol-a belly-fat fertilizer. Yoga and meditation, Sadhguru says, are your best detox tools.

Start at 12, Not 40

Early habits lock in lifelong health. Sadhguru urges teens to start yoga and mindful eating now- because prevention beats every cure.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)