5 Lesser-Known And Fascinating Stories About Lord Ganesha You Probably Haven’t Heard Before

Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity, is one of the most worshipped gods in Hinduism. Known as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesha is surrounded by many myths and legends. While most people are familiar with the popular tales of his birth and his love for modaks, there are several lesser-known stories that add depth to his divine persona.

Here are five such stories you may not have heard before:-

1. The Tale of the Moon’s Curse

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One lesser-known story is about how Ganesha cursed the moon. After overeating sweets during a feast, Ganesha stumbled and fell. The moon god laughed at him, which angered Ganesha. He cursed the moon, declaring that anyone who looked at it on Ganesh Chaturthi would face false accusations. This is why many devotees avoid gazing at the moon on that day.

2. Ganesha as the Scribe of the Mahabharata

When sage Vyasa decided to dictate the Mahabharata, he needed someone who could write without stopping. Ganesha agreed but with one condition—Vyasa must recite without pause. Vyasa cleverly added complex verses to give himself time to think, and Ganesha, showing his devotion, broke one of his tusks to use as a pen when his quill snapped. This story highlights Ganesha’s role as the god of wisdom and learning.

(Also Read: Celebrate The Festival Of Lord Ganesha In 2025 With These 8 Authentic And Traditional Maharastrian Dishes)

3. The Race Around the World

In a test of devotion and intelligence, Ganesha and his brother Kartikeya were asked to race around the world. While Kartikeya set off on his peacock, Ganesha simply circled his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, declaring that they were his entire world. His wisdom won him the contest, reinforcing his title as the lord of intellect.

4. The Story of Kubera’s Feast

Kubera, the god of wealth, once invited Ganesha for a grand feast to show off his riches. However, Ganesha’s appetite was insatiable, and he devoured everything in sight, including the décor. Embarrassed, Kubera sought help from Lord Shiva, who advised offering Ganesha a handful of rice with humility. This satisfied Ganesha, teaching the lesson that genuine devotion outweighs material wealth.

5. Ganesha and the Mango of Knowledge

Another lesser-known tale tells of a divine mango that contained supreme knowledge. Shiva and Parvati decided to give it to the son who proved most worthy. While Kartikeya went on a long journey to earn it, Ganesha circled his parents, explaining that they embodied the universe. His wisdom earned him the mango, symbolizing knowledge and devotion.

(Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 Essential Fasting Guidelines You Must Follow To Seek Lord Ganesha’s Blessings)

These lesser-known stories of Lord Ganesha reveal his intelligence, humility, and wisdom beyond the well-known tales. They not only highlight his divine nature but also impart valuable life lessons—about devotion, respect, knowledge, and humility—that remain relevant even today.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)