5 Life-Changing Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Silence Troubling Thoughts

In today's time, keeping the mind calm has become a big challenge. Mental peace not only keeps our emotions stable, but it is also necessary for our health. When the mind is calm, a person is able to think good and creatively. On the other hand, the opposite situation often makes a person do wrong things.

In such a situation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar advises that if we work a little hard, we can make peace of mind a part of our lifestyle. For this, he has also shared some simple and effective methods with Ravi Shankar, which can bring positive changes in your life.

1. Connect with nature

To keep the mind calm, first of all we should be aware of our existence. By connecting with it, we can feel mental peace. In such a situation, try to connect with nature, eat light food, practice yoga and participate in creative work. This will help calm your mind.

2. Do meditation

Gurudev explains that meditation is one of the most effective ways to achieve mental peace. When we meditate, our mind is focused on the present and we become free from the worries of the past or the fear of the future. Therefore, meditate for 20 minutes at least twice a day. This will keep your mind calm and stable.

3. Do breathing exercises

There is a deep connection between breath and mind. When we feel stressed, we breathe shallowly, which can increase stress further. On the other hand, deep breathing brings peace to the mind. In such a situation, practice Pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya. Whenever you feel stressed, take deep breaths.

4. Right choice of food is essential

Our diet directly affects our mental and physical health. Fresh fruits, vegetables and nutritious food promote mental peace. In such a situation, consume fresh and nutritious foods instead of processed foods. This will keep you energetic and mentally calm.

5. Sit still

Most of the thoughts are meaningless and are related to the past in our mind. When we let go of our thoughts, our mind becomes free. This state of silence promotes mental peace and creativity. So take small breaks during the day and sit in silence. This will be very beneficial for mental peace.