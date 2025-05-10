Mother’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show your appreciation than with a delicious spread straight from a mom’s heart? Because the way to Mom’s heart is through crispy, guilt-free comfort food! If your mom loves to try new flavours then you should treat your mom towards a healthier, plant based feast. Healthy snacks are never boring or tiresome; rather, they should be fun, delicious, and absolutely guilt-free!

Here are 6 plant based treats that are sure to delight your mom’s taste buds while keeping it guilt-free and nourishing:

1) Chocolate chia pudding -

A healthy and delicious dessert that's perfect for all chocolate lover moms for a quick and easy treat. You can add a layer of chocolate ganache and vibrant rainbow candy coated chocolate chips for a fun, nostalgic touch which your moms will love.

2) Plant - based Tandoori Soya Chaap -

You can’t miss this Tandoori Soya chaap, North Indian favorite—juicy, marinated chunks grilled to perfection. Blue Tribe’s plant-based chaap is so close to the real thing, Mom might just do a double-take! It provides a taste of traditional and an authentic, juicy essence. Give your mom to enjoy the experience of "market wali chaap" at home, ready in just 5 minutes. To top it up, wrap it in a whole wheat roti with crunchy veggies and mint chutney. These rolls are protein-packed and super satisfying—ideal for brunch or lunch with Mom.

3) Sweet Potato fries -

Whether you’re looking to treat your mom to nourish their body with a nutritious addition to their healthy lifestyle or simply craving a mouthwatering treat, these Sweet Potato Fries from Blue Tribe Foods is a snack that satisfies both your taste buds and health goals packed with fiber, long lasting energy which is naturally sweet and it is baked and not fried. Don’t forget to add some sprinkles with peri-peri masala or parmesan seasoning for that extra oomph.

4) Crispy Veggies with a Spiced Yogurt Dip -

This perfect flavorful snack is packed with vegetables and a creamy, spiced yogurt dip. You can add a variety of Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric to the yogurt dip for an extra layer of flavor making it for a unique Mother’s day treat.

5) Energy bars with fruits and nuts -

Try out these energy bars made with real ingredients with no added sugar. These bar babies can give your hard working mom clean and lasting energy all-day-long whether for a hectic morning or a mid-afternoon boost and are a healthy and convenient option.

6) Plant based nuggets -

Crispy on the outside, plenty of fluff and protein on the inside—what's not to love? This comforting, scrumptious, chicken-y deliciousness from Blue Tribe Foods is meant to be indulged in any part of the day. Dipped in your mom’s favorite sauce or savored solo, they're delicious and nutritious alternatives to classic meat nuggets. They’re perfect for snacking during a movie night with Mom or as appetizers for your brunch spread.