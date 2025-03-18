7 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India to Visit This April And May For Cool Summer Escape

Indian summers can be harsh, and when the AC isn't enough, a trip to the hills is the best escape. But instead of the usual tourist spots, why not explore some hidden gems? This time, we’re bringing you a unique list of offbeat hill stations in India to visit in April and May with your family. Check out the list of hill stations for perfect summer getaways.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is one of the coolest hill stations in India, and sometimes, it even surprises visitors with summer snowfall! Even in April and May, you can still find patches of snow in this beautiful town. There are many places to explore in Tawang, like the famous Tawang Monastery, the largest in India, and the Eagle’s Nest Wildlife Sanctuary, where you might spot rare red pandas. You can also visit the stunning Sela Pass, which remains covered in snow even in May. The weather here stays chilly, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 15°C. Don’t forget to try the local Tibetan cuisine while you’re here!

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is more than just a tea lover’s paradise; it has so much more to offer. If you visit in April and May, you might be lucky to see the rare Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, leaving behind a fragrance that smells like chocolate! You can take a walk through Kolukkumalai Tea Estate, the highest organic tea plantation in the world, or chase stunning waterfalls like Attukal and Lakkam. The weather in Munnar is pleasant, ranging between 15°C and 25°C. For adventure seekers, a trek to Anamudi Peak, the highest in South India, is a must.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Skiing is usually a winter activity, but Auli is different! Thanks to artificial snowmaking, you can still enjoy skiing here in early April. Apart from skiing, there’s more to explore in Auli, like taking Asia’s longest cable car ride from Joshimath or spotting Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest peak, on a clear morning. The temperature in Auli between April and May ranges from 7°C to 20°C. You can also try camping under the starry sky for a truly magical experience.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is like heaven for coffee lovers, with the fresh aroma of coffee filling the air, especially in the morning. While here, you can visit a coffee plantation, hike up Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak, or go rafting on the Bhadra River. The weather in Chikmagalur is mild, making it perfect for outdoor activities. If you’re a wildlife lover, don’t miss a safari at the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary to spot tigers, leopards, and elephants.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud is a peaceful hill station that is affordable, clean, and just as beautiful as the more crowded destinations. There are plenty of activities to enjoy here, like boating on the silent Yercaud Lake, exploring the mysterious Bear’s Cave (believed to be an escape route for Tipu Sultan), or visiting Pagoda Point for a breathtaking sunrise view. The cool and misty weather makes Yercaud a perfect getaway from the summer heat. Also, don't forget to try the locally grown oranges, which are famous for their unique taste.

Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling looks like a dream, especially in the early mornings when clouds float between the houses like waves of mist. There are many places to visit here, including the stunning Khecheopalri Lake, which is considered sacred, and India’s first glass skywalk, offering thrilling views of the mountains. The fresh mountain air and peaceful surroundings make Pelling a perfect summer escape. You can also visit the 17th-century Rabdentse Ruins for a glimpse of Sikkim’s history.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu is the best place to escape the unbearable desert heat of Rajasthan. While here, you can admire the intricate carvings of the Dilwara Temples, known for their stunning marble work, or watch a magical sunset from Guru Shikhar, the highest peak in Rajasthan. The cool climate and scenic beauty make it a great summer retreat. You can also take a boat ride on Nakki Lake, a serene spot surrounded by hills.

If the summer heat is too much to handle, it's time for a refreshing escape! Whether you want to relax in a hill station filled with the aroma of coffee, experience skiing in April, or watch clouds floating around you, there's a perfect destination waiting for you. Skip the crowded tourist spots and explore these beautiful, lesser-known places this April and May.