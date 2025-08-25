7 Powerful Astrology Remedies To Attract Wealth And Remove Money Blockages Instantly

Who doesn’t dream of financial independence? We all work hard, face struggles, and give our best, yet at times the results fall short of our efforts. But what if there were simple, powerful remedies that could attract wealth, clear money blockages, and bring positive changes in your life? Mahi Kashyap, Founder & CEO of Vedic Meet, reveals 7 effective practices to boost financial growth and help you move closer to true independence.

7 Powerful Remedies to Attract Wealth and Financial Stability

If you’re facing financial difficulties or want to attract more wealth into your life, these easy Vastu and spiritual remedies may help you:

1. Offer Akshat (Raw Rice) to Lord Shiva Every Monday

Every Monday, take some raw rice (akshat), wash it gently, and offer it to the Shivling in a temple or at home. While doing this, chant “Om Namah Shivaya” at least 108 times.

This small ritual pleases Lord Shiva and helps remove financial blockages from your life. It brings peace, blessings, and good luck.

2. Place a Kuber Yantra in Your Home

Lord Kuber is the God of wealth. He rules over the northeast direction of your house.

Place a Kuber Yantra (a powerful symbol for money) in the northeast corner of your home. It attracts wealth and success.

Important Vastu Tips for the Northeast Corner:

→ Do not keep heavy furniture, dustbins, or shoes here.

→ Avoid keeping a toilet in the northeast.

→ Keep this area clean, light, and positive.

When this direction is balanced, it invites wealth and prosperity into the home.

3. Repair All Water Leaks Immediately

If your kitchen or bathroom taps are leaking, fix them as soon as possible. Even small water leakage can lead to financial loss as per Vastu.

It is believed that leaking water is like money draining out of your life. So, always keep the plumbing in good condition.

4. Avoid Bathroom in the North Direction of Your Home

According to Vastu, the north direction is connected to money and success, so having a bathroom or washroom in the north corner is not good. It can block financial growth and bring negativity.

Instead, it is better to keep water flow in the north or west direction of the house. This helps in keeping good energy and attracting positive results.

5. Keep a Money Plant at Home

A money plant is a symbol of growth and financial positivity. It should be kept in a green bottle or pot and placed in the southeast direction, which is ruled by planet Venus and Goddess Lakshmi.

Dos and don'ts for Money Plant:

→ Keep it healthy and green.

→ Avoid keeping dried or yellow leaves.

→ Do not keep it in the northeast corner or on the ground.

A healthy money plant attracts wealth and reduces financial stress.

6. Place a Mirror in Your Locker or Safe

Keep a clean mirror on the inner wall of your locker, almirah, or safe where you store your jewelry or cash.

The mirror reflects your wealth, which according to Vastu, doubles your money energy. It acts like a symbolic way of multiplying your savings.

7. Keep a Kuber Potli (Money Bag)

A Kuber Potli is a small cloth pouch filled with items like:

→ Gomti chakra

→ Cowrie shells

→ Rice grains

→ Chana dal

→ Coins

→ Turmeric

→ Coriander

8. Chant Lakshmi Mantra

Also, to bring wealth and blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, chant the “Shreem” mantra regularly. This simple sound has strong energy to attract money and peace into your life.

According to astrologers, place this potli in your locker, puja room, or cash box. It is believed to bring the blessings of Lord Kuber and increase your savings.

These simple yet powerful remedies can help attract financial stability and abundance when done with faith and regularity. If you follow these with a positive mindset, you will surely notice a difference in your money flow and overall energy in your home.

