Abhyanga Snan 2025: What Is Abhyanga Snan? Check Day, Date, Time And Step-By-Step Rituals

“Abhyanga” literally means “oil‑massage” (from abhi = towards, anga = body) and snan means “bath” or “ritual immersion”. Together the term refers to a traditional oil‑massage followed by a bath, done with devotional / ritual intent.

On the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi (also called Choti Diwali, Roop Chaturdashi/Chaudas) just before the main Diwali celebrations, this ritual bath is a symbol of purification of body, mind and spirit.

In simpler terms: it isn’t just a refreshing bath—it is a symbolic “reset” ahead of the Diwali festivities: washing away the past, energising the body, and entering the festival in a state of freshness and renewal.

1. Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Time)

According to Drik Panchang and allied sources:

The ritual of Abhyanga Snan is performed on the day of Narak Chaturdashi (also called Choti Diwali / Roop Chaturdashi) in 2025 .

. The Chaturdashi tithi begins on 19 October 2025 at 01:51 PM and ends on 20 October 2025 at 03:44 PM (in many regions).

and ends on (in many regions). The recommended time window for performing the Abhyanga Snan is 05:13 AM to 06:25 AM on 20 October 2025 — i.e., during moonrise and before sunrise while the Chaturdashi tithi prevails.

Significance of Ubtan and the Ritual

The practice of Abhyanga (oil‑massage) followed by a sacred bath symbolises purification of body, mind and spirit ahead of the Diwali festivities. It marks cleansing of past burdens and preparation for new beginnings.

Use of sesame (til) oil is especially recommended for this day, as per tradition. The application of ubtan (a herbal paste) adds the element of exfoliation, aromatic purification, and inner renewal.

On the spiritual level: the ritual indicates removal of “darkness” (ignorance, impurity) and inviting light, aligning with the theme of Narak Chaturdashi (victory of good over evil). Physical cleansing thus parallels spiritual cleansing.

On the practical level: massage + herbal paste + bath contribute to circulation, skin wellness and a fresh start for the festive period.

3. Step‑by‑Step Ritual Guide

Here’s a practical walkthrough of the ritual, tailored for 2025, based on the timings above.

Preparation

Ensure you wake early, ideally before sunrise and within the muhurat window (5:13 AM to 6:25 AM) for your locality.

Prepare warm sesame (til) oil, a clean bath area, hot‑/warm‑water bath ready afterwards, fresh clothing and the ubtan mixture.

Light a lamp or incense to mark the ritual intent. Calm your mind; set an intention of purification and renewal.

Step 1: Oil Massage (Abhyanga)

Warm the sesame oil slightly (comfortable temperature) and begin massaging your body: head to foot, with special attention to joints, shoulders, spine, feet.

Use slow, mindful strokes. This stimulates circulation and symbolically readies the body for the bath.

After the massage, do not immediately wash off the oil; proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Applying Ubtan

Prepare your ubtan mixture. For example: turmeric powder, sandalwood powder, rose/flower powder, multani mitti, camphor, etc.

Apply the paste over the oiled body: arms, legs, torso, (and face if desired).

Let it sit for approximately 10‑15 minutes so that the herbs take effect. Some traditions suggest exposure to the early morning sunlight for a few moments while the paste is on.

Step 3: Bathing

After the ubtan period, take a warm‑water bath. Use minimal soap or gentle cleanser so as to preserve the oil/ubtan effect.

As you wash off the paste and oil, mentally visualise washing away the old, stepping into the new — physically, emotionally, spiritually.

After the bath, wear fresh or new clothing to symbolise the new beginning. Many families do this as a transition into festive celebrations.

Post‑Bath Rituals

After dressing, offer a short prayer or light a second lamp at your altar or Tulsi plant to embody the purification into your home space.

Proceed with your Diwali preparations (home cleaning, decoration, puja etc) with that renewed sense of being.

Avoid heavy cleaning after this ritual if your tradition suggests completing major cleansing before the bath, so as not to delay the sanctified state.

4. Tips & Practical Notes

Check local muhurat: The exact timing can vary slightly by region, so confirm via the Drik Panchang site/app for your city.

Oil temperature: Ensure oil is warm but not hot; comfort is key.

Skin sensitivity: If you have sensitive skin, test a small patch before applying full ubtan. Choose gentle herbs.

Time constraint: If you cannot complete full ritual, at least do the oil massage and some form of bath during the muhurat window — doing something is better than none.

Intention matters: The ritual has meaning beyond the physical; treat it as an act of renewal and letting‑go.

Family tradition: Sometimes this is done together by households, which enhances the collective festive spirit.

Alternative oils: While sesame oil is traditional and recommended, in case of unavailability some families use warm coconut oil or almond oil — though sesame is preferred for this day.

5. Why This Ritual Matters in 2025

In 2025 the timeline of the Diwali week (as per Drik Panchang) means that performing this ritual within that early morning window aligns perfectly with the tithi of Narak Chaturdashi and prepares for the main Diwali pujas.

By performing this ritual, one symbolically and physically cleanses and transitions into the festival consciously, rather than rushing straight into decorating or shopping.