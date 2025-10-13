Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Step-By-Step Rituals For A Blessed Celebration

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is a sacred Hindu festival that celebrates the eternal bond between a mother and her children. Observed on Monday, October 13, 2025, this auspicious day holds immense significance for mothers who fast and pray for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their sons and daughters. Falling eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is a day of devotion, repentance, and love. Women observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk, breaking it only after sighting the stars or the moon, while offering heartfelt prayers to Goddess Ahoi Mata, the divine protector of children.

Date and Puja Muhurat

According to drik panchang, Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 05:50 PM to 07:05 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

Sighting of Stars (Sanjh): 06:14 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami: 11:16 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:24 PM on October 13, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 11:09 AM on October 14, 2025

Special Event: Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan on Monday, October 13, 2025

Significance of Ahoi Ashtami 2025

According to drik panchang, Ahoi Ashtami is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated by mothers across India for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their children. Traditionally, the fast was kept only for sons, but in modern times, it is observed for both sons and daughters, symbolizing a mother’s unconditional love.

On this day, women observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk, refraining from food and even water. The fast is broken after sighting the stars in the evening. However, in some traditions, women wait for the moonrise to end their fast — though the moon appears late at night around 11:16 PM, making it difficult to follow.

Ahoi Ashtami falls eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. The festival is especially popular in North India, and is also known as Ahoi Aathe, as it is observed on the Ashtami Tithi (the eighth day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha – Legend of a Mother and Her Seven Sons

According to drik panchang, Once upon a time, in a village near a dense forest, lived a kind and devoted woman with seven sons. As the festival of Diwali approached, she decided to repair and decorate her home. To gather soil for the renovation, she went to the forest. While digging, she accidentally killed some baby hedgehogs (hoglets) with her spade.

The woman felt deep remorse for the unintended act. Within a year, all her seven sons disappeared, believed to have been killed by wild animals. Heartbroken, she shared her grief with an elderly woman, confessing the sin of accidentally killing the hoglets.

The old woman advised her to worship Goddess Ahoi Bhagawati, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, and atone for her sin by drawing the image of the hoglet and observing a fast on the Ashtami Tithi of Kartik month.

The woman sincerely fasted and prayed to Goddess Ahoi, repenting for her mistake. Pleased with her devotion, Ahoi Mata appeared and granted her the boon of her sons’ long lives. Miraculously, all seven sons returned home safe. Since then, it became a tradition for mothers to observe the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat every year for the well-being of their children.

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Vidhi Or Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Vidhi

Ahoi Ashtami fasting is observed approximately eight days before Diwali on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

According to the drik panchang (followed in North India), it falls in the month of Kartik.

According to the Amanta calendar (followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and southern states), it falls in the month of Ashwin.

Although the month names differ, the day of fasting remains the same.

The fast and puja are dedicated to Mata Ahoi, also called Goddess Ahoi Bhagawati, who is worshipped as the protector of children.

Step-by-Step Ahoi Ashtami Puja Procedure

1. Sankalp (Vow)

After a morning bath, women take a Sankalp — a pledge to keep the fast for the wellbeing of their children. They also declare their intent to observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) and to break it only after sighting the stars or moon, as per family tradition.

2. Puja Preparation

Before sunset (during Sayankal), women prepare for the puja.

An image of Goddess Ahoi is drawn on the wall or a poster/wallpaper is used.

The image should include Ahoi Mata with eight corners (Ashta Koshthak), symbolizing the Ashtami Tithi.

Alongside, the Sei (hedgehog) and its babies are also drawn, as they are connected to the festival’s legend.

Some depictions also include the seven sons and their daughter-in-laws from the story.

3. The Puja

During the puja, roli (vermilion), rice, milk, and water are offered to Ahoi Mata. The Ahoi Ashtami Katha is recited with devotion. Women pray for forgiveness, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for their children’s long and happy life.

4. Breaking the Fast

After sighting the stars at 6:14 PM, women offer water to them and break their fast. Some, according to family customs, wait for the moonrise at 11:16 PM before ending the vrat.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is a festival that beautifully represents the bond of love between a mother and her children. It teaches lessons of repentance, devotion, and unconditional affection. As mothers fast and pray under the evening sky, the twinkling stars become symbols of divine protection — a reminder that the blessings of Ahoi Mata guard every child with eternal love and light.

