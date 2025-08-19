Aja Ekadashi 2025: Check Date, Time, Significance, History And Rituals

Aja Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually significant Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it is believed that observing this fast not only removes the sins of past lives but also paves the way toward liberation (moksha).

By participating in Aja Ekadashi rituals, devotees seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of worldly desires. The importance of this Ekadashi is highlighted in scriptures where Lord Krishna explains to Arjuna that fasting on this day destroys all past sins and bestows spiritual merit equivalent to performing great yajnas.

Date and Timings

In 2025, according to Drik Panchang, Aja Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, 19th August 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: Monday, 18th August 2025, at 5:22 PM.

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: Tuesday, 19th August 2025, at 3:32 P.M

Parana (Breaking the Fast): Wednesday, 20th August 2025, typically after sunrise and before Dwadashi ends. Suggested Parana time is between 5:53 AM and 8:30 AM; Dwadashi ends at 1:58 PM

History and Vrat Katha

The story behind Aja Ekadashi is deeply rooted in the Purana legends:

King Harishchandra, famed for his truthfulness and nobility, lost everything due to a divine test. In utter despair, he met Sage Gautama, who advised him to observe the Aja Ekadashi fast.

After devoutly observing this fast with night-long prayers (jagarana), all of the king’s suffering ended miraculously. He was reunited with his family, regained his kingdom, and was blessed by the gods, ultimately attaining a place in heaven.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Observing Aja Ekadashi involves:

Fasting: Devotees abstain from grains, rice, beans, and certain vegetables, consuming only light, sattvic food like fruits and milk.

Puja: After an early-morning bath, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with flowers, incense, lamps, and offerings of tulsi leaves. Special prayers and recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama are common.

Jagarana: Many stay awake the entire night, singing hymns and listening to the Aja Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Charity: Donations of food and clothing to the needy are considered especially beneficial.

Parana: The fast is broken on the following day (Dwadashi) after offering prayers and feeding the poor.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)