Aja Ekadashi in 2025 falls on August 19, a Tuesday, according to the Hindu calendar's Bhadrapada month, Krishna Paksha Ekadashi. This sacred fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds profound spiritual significance. The word "Aja" means "unborn" or "eternal," symbolizing liberation from the cycle of birth and death, making this vrat important for spiritual growth, forgiveness of sins, and attaining moksha (salvation).

Devotees believe that observing Aja Ekadashi with devotion cleanses past karmas, grants the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, removes obstacles, and brings peace, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires. The story of King Harishchandra, who observed this vrat and was freed from sufferings and reunited with his family, illustrates its power as a spiritual purifier and protector.

Fasting Rules

The fast begins on Ekadashi morning after taking a holy bath, ideally before sunrise, and the vrat sankalp (vow) is taken.

Devotees observe strict fasting by abstaining from grains, beans, non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic, and tamasic (impure) foods.

Some observe a nirjala fast (no food or water), while others consume only fruits or milk.

Avoid alcohol, smoking, and other addictions along with sexual activity during the vrat.

Do not cut hair or nails on this day.

Sleep is discouraged during Ekadashi to maintain spiritual focus.

Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama, reciting Bhagavad Gita verses, and listening to or reading Aja Ekadashi katha are encouraged.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a purifying bath, and wear clean yellow or saffron clothes.

Clean the prayer area and set up an asan (seat) covered with a yellow cloth for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi’s idols or pictures.

Perform puja with offerings of flowers, tulsi leaves (highly auspicious), fruits, sweets (kheer), dry fruits, and a ghee lamp.

Recite mantras like "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" and Vishnu Sahasranama.

Conduct aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Devotees often stay awake at night singing bhajans and chanting prayers.

On the next day (Dwadashi), after sunrise, the fast is broken (parana) between 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM by donating food or essentials to the needy first, then consuming food with a prayer for blessings.

Dos on Aja Ekadashi

Wake up during Brahma Muhurat for bath and puja.

Wear clean yellow clothes.

Take vrat sankalp with devotion.

Offer tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Vishnu.

Recite Aja Ekadashi katha and mantras.

Donate food, clothes, or essentials to the poor before breaking the fast.

Maintain a calm and positive mindset; avoid negative thoughts and emotions.

Observe a night vigil or jagaran.

Don'ts on Aja Ekadashi

Avoid eating rice, onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and tamasic food.

Do not lie, gossip, speak harshly, or entertain anger.

Avoid cutting nails or hair.

Do not sleep during the day.

Avoid wastage of food and water.

Do not perform auspicious ceremonies like weddings or housewarmings on this day.

Do not pluck fresh tulsi leaves; use only previously plucked ones for offerings.

In sum, Aja Ekadashi is a powerful spiritual observance that, when followed with faith and proper rituals, can cleanse sins, bestow divine blessings, and pave the way for eternal peace and moksha. Devotees should observe the fast with sincerity and adhere to the prescribed rules, rituals, and timings to gain the maximum benefits from this holy vrat in 2025.

