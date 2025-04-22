Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Auspicious Timings To Purchase Gold On April 29 And April 30 For Maximum Blessings

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most sacred and prosperous days in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally associated with wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, this festival is marked by buying gold, silver, and other valuables believed to bring endless growth and blessings.

In 2025, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, April 29, and extends into Wednesday, April 30, offering devotees extended auspicious timings to make gold purchases. Whether you're planning to invest in jewellery, coins, or digital gold, knowing the exact shubh muhurat can make your purchase spiritually significant.

What is the Significance of Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

The word Akshaya means "never diminishing" or "eternal." It is believed that anything started or purchased on this day continues to grow and multiply with time. Buying gold is especially popular as it symbolizes wealth, purity, and long-term prosperity.

Gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya is not only seen as an investment but also as a token of good luck and blessings for future generations.

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) to Buy Gold – April 29 to April 30, 2025

According to Hindu Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya begins on April 29 and continues into April 30, offering over 24 hours of shubh muhurat for gold purchases.

Auspicious Period:

- Begins: Tuesday, April 29 at 05:31 PM

- Ends: Wednesday, April 30 at 05:42 AM

- Begins: Wednesday, April 30 at 05:42 AM

- Ends: Wednesday, April 30 at 02:12 PM

This gives devotees a full day and night to make purchases during this highly auspicious time. You can visit jewelry stores, shop online, or even invest in digital gold and gold ETFs during this window.

Tips for Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

To make the most of your purchase, here are a few smart tips:

1. Opt for BIS-Hallmarked Gold

Always choose gold with a BIS hallmark to ensure purity and authenticity.

2. Set a Budget

Akshaya Tritiya is symbolic, so even small purchases are considered lucky. Plan your budget wisely.

3. Check for Festive Offers

Many jewelers offer discounts, cashback, and zero making charges during this time.

4. Consider Digital Options

Not just physical gold—digital gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), and Gold ETFs are great alternatives for investment.

Why This Period is Ideal for Gold Investment

With the extended muhurat from April 29 to April 30, you get ample time to:

- Avoid crowded hours in stores

- Compare prices and offers online

- Choose meaningful gold items like coins, jewelry, or investment pieces

- Shop peacefully while aligning with tradition and belief

Akshaya Tritiya is more than just a day to buy gold—it's a reminder to invest in positivity, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. In 2025, the extended auspicious window from April 29 to April 30 gives you the perfect opportunity to make a meaningful purchase that aligns with tradition and financial wisdom.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)