Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Places You Should Never Keep Gold If You Want To Attract Wealth And Good Fortune

Akshaya Tritiya, falling on April 30, 2025, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars. The word Akshaya means eternal or never diminishing, symbolizing lasting prosperity, success, and good luck. Traditionally, buying and keeping gold on this day is considered extremely favorable. However, where you store your gold also plays a vital role in attracting positive energy.

According to traditional beliefs, keeping gold in certain places can block fortune instead of inviting it. To maintain the spiritual and financial benefits of your gold assets, avoid storing them in these inauspicious spots.

1. Under the Bed or Mattress

While it may seem like a secure hiding spot, storing gold under your bed is believed to block the flow of positive energy in your home. This placement symbolizes hidden wealth and can create obstacles in financial growth.

Tip: Keep the area under your bed clean and clutter-free to allow energy to circulate freely.

2. In the Bathroom

Bathrooms are associated with draining energy and impurities. Storing gold in a bathroom — even in a cabinet — is considered highly inauspicious and disrespectful to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Avoid: Any storage areas near sinks, toilets, or bathing zones.

3. In a Random, Cluttered Drawer

Gold should never be kept in messy, cluttered, or neglected drawers, as this reflects disorganization and lack of respect for wealth. It is believed to lead to financial instability or stagnation.

Organize: Designate a clean, sacred, and organized space for storing your valuables.

4. Near Fire or Cooking Areas

Keeping gold near stoves, gas cylinders, or open flames can symbolically “burn” your luck. Kitchens are areas of transformation, not suitable for storing sacred items like gold.

Instead: Store valuables in a calm and secure area away from daily heat or fire.

5. In Dark, Damp, or Moist Places

Humidity and darkness not only damage gold but they can also disrupt prosperity. Moisture signifies decay, which opposes the energy of Akshaya (eternal growth).

Ensure: Your storage area is dry, well-lit, and maintained regularly.

6. Near the Main Door or Entryway

Storing gold close to the main entrance is not advisable, as it may symbolically “invite” wealth to leave the house. Main doors are transitional zones and shouldn’t hold personal or spiritual belongings.

Tip: A safest locker of your almirah in the house.

7. Without Proper Respect or Security

Gold, a symbol of wealth and divine energy, should never be treated casually. Leaving it unsecured, mixed with random items, or without offering gratitude can reduce its positive effects.

Practice: Wrap gold in a red or yellow cloth and place it in a safe with daily or weekly prayers for abundance.

On Akshaya Tritiya 2025, it’s not just about buying gold — it’s also about honouring and storing it with reverence and care. Keeping your gold in the right place ensures that it continues to bring you good luck, stability, and prosperity throughout the year. Avoid these common mistakes, and let your wealth truly become Akshaya — eternal and ever-growing.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)