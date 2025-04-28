Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Rituals To Follow, Mistakes To Avoid On Akha Teej
Akshaya Tritiya is not just about wealth—it’s about abundance in health, happiness, relationships, and spiritual growth. Align your actions with positive intentions and traditions to fully benefit from this divine occasion. Let 2025’s Akshaya Tritiya bring lasting prosperity and peace into your life.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu and Jain calendars. Falling on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, Akshaya Tritiya in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. The word “Akshaya” means never diminishing, which signifies eternal prosperity, good fortune, and success.
To make the most of this sacred occasion, here are the key dos and don’ts to keep in mind on Akshaya Tritiya 2025:
Dos on Akshaya Tritiya 2025
1. Buy Gold or Silver
It is believed that buying precious metals like gold or silver on this day brings enduring wealth and prosperity. Many people also invest in property, vehicles, or other assets.
2. Perform Lakshmi and Vishnu Puja
Worship Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth) and Lord Vishnu (the preserver) with devotion. Offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and chant mantras to invoke divine blessings.
3. Donate and Help the Needy
Giving charity or alms (daan) is one of the most meritorious acts on this day. Donate food, clothes, grains, or money to the underprivileged, temples, or animal shelters.
4. Start New Ventures
This is an ideal day to launch a new business, sign contracts, start education, or begin construction—without needing a separate mahurat or astrologer’s consultation.
5. Fast and Meditate
Observing a vrat (fast) and engaging in prayers, meditation, or reading sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Sahasranama enhances spiritual merit.
6. Buy Useful Items
Apart from gold, purchasing utensils, clothes, or tools for the home or workplace is also considered lucky.
Don’ts on Akshaya Tritiya 2025
1. Avoid Negative Speech or Behavior
Refrain from arguments, gossip, lying, or any form of negative behavior. Such actions are believed to bring bad karma, especially on this holy day.
2. Don’t Perform Inauspicious Activities
Activities like cutting hair, nails, or performing funeral rites are considered inauspicious. Akshaya Tritiya is a day of creation, not of endings.
3. Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol
Consuming meat, eggs, or alcohol is discouraged. A sattvic (pure) vegetarian diet is recommended to maintain spiritual purity.
4. Don’t Postpone Good Deeds
If you’re planning to donate, start a project, or perform a ritual—don’t delay. The entire day is considered auspicious.
5. Avoid Buying Fake or Imitation Jewelry
While buying gold or silver, ensure authenticity. Avoid buying from unverified sources as fake metals don’t carry the symbolic value and blessings associated with this day.
