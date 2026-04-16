Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Is Tritiya on April 19 or 20? Check date, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Hindu tradition. It is believed to bring endless prosperity, good luck, and success. People across India celebrate this day with devotion and perform various religious activities. In 2026, many people are confused about whether Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19 or April 20.

Here is the information about the date, significance, and rituals:-

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date and Timing

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According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha.

As per Drik Panchang, the timings are:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM

Tritiya Tithi Ends: April 20, 2026 – 07:27 AM

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat: April 19, 2026 – 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM

So, Akshaya Tritiya will mainly be celebrated on April 19, 2026, during the auspicious puja time.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in Hindu culture. The word “Akshaya” means “never diminishing,” which symbolises endless prosperity and success.

It is believed that any good work started on this day continues to grow and never ends. People perform pujas, buy gold, start new businesses, and even plan important life events like marriages and housewarming ceremonies on this day.

This festival is also celebrated as Parashurama Jayanti, marking the birth of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is one of the rare days free from negative planetary influences, making it highly sacred.

Puja Rituals of Akshaya Tritiya

According to Drik Panchang, on this special day, people follow simple spiritual practices such as:

Waking up early during Brahma Muhurat Cleaning the house and puja area Taking a holy bath before worship Praying to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi Chanting mantras for prosperity and peace Reading sacred texts like Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, and Vishnu Sahasranama

Powerful Mantras for the Day

According to Drik Panchang, Devotees often chant these mantras:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram… Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare… Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

These mantras are believed to bring peace, success, and positive energy.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 will be celebrated on April 19 during the auspicious muhurat. It is a highly sacred day associated with prosperity, spiritual growth, and new beginnings. By performing simple rituals and prayers, devotees believe they can attract long-lasting happiness and success. This festival continues to hold deep cultural and spiritual importance in Hindu tradition.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)