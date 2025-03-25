Alvida Jummah 2025: Know Jumat-Ul-Wida Date And Prayer Timings Of Last Friday Of Ramadan Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches its conclusion, Muslims worldwide prepare for Jumat-ul-Wida, also known as Alvida Jummah, the last Friday of fasting before Eid-ul-Fitr. This special day is observed with congregational prayers, sermons, and acts of charity as devotees seek divine blessings.

When is Alvida Jummah 2025?

Ramadan 2025 began on March 2, and March 28 (Friday) marks Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the month. It is a significant occasion for Muslims, who gather in mosques for special prayers and sermons ahead of Eid celebrations.

Alvida Jummah Prayer Timings

On Alvida Jummah, Muslims offer Jummah Namaz, a special Friday prayer held in mosques worldwide. The Zuhr prayer on this day is accompanied by a sermon before the main prayer.

In Delhi, the Jummah prayer on March 28 is expected to begin at 12:33 PM, with the sermon at Jama Masjid starting around 1:00 PM and the main prayer at 1:30–2:00 PM.

Prayer timings vary by city, with some mosques conducting multiple congregations between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to accommodate large gatherings.

Alvida Jummah and the Importance of Zakat

Charitable giving, known as Zakat, is an integral part of Ramadan. On Jumat-ul-Wida, many Muslims donate alms to the needy, fulfilling one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Additionally, the last ten nights of Ramadan include the Night of Power (Lailat-ul-Qadr), believed to be the night when the Quran was revealed. This year, Lailat-ul-Qadr is expected on the night of March 27.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in India?

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after Ramadan ends, depending on the moon sighting:

→ If Ramadan lasts 29 days, Eid will be observed on March 31 (Monday).

→ If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be on April 1 (Tuesday).

Eid-ul-Fitr in India usually falls one day after Saudi Arabia, where celebrations will take place on either March 30 or 31.

