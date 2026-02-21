Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: When is it? Check date, tithi, parana timing, importance, and remedies to follow

Ekadashi holds a sacred and significant place in the Hindu calendar. These days appear twice monthly, but each one feels different, and their rituals are performed differently. Amalaki Ekadashi is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month and is considered more important than any other Ekadashis.

According to Drik Panchang, Amalaki Ekadashi falls on February 27, 2026. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu alongside the Amla tree.

On this day, devotees observe a fast, perform pujas, and follow the remedies.

Amalaki Ekadashiu 2026 Date and Tithi Timings

According to Drik Panchang,

Date - 27 February 2026 (Friday)

On 27 February, it will begin at 12:33 am and end at 10:32 pm.

The fast will be broken the following day, with Paran scheduled between 6:47 am and 9:06 am on Saturday, February 28.

Remedies devotees followed on Amalaki Ekadashi

1. Worship the Amla Tree

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu in the presence of the Amla tree and present Amla fruit during rituals.

On this day, if devotees donate or plant an Amla plant, it is considered very auspicious and good.

2. Tulsi puja

Worship of Tulsi is considered deeply significant and sacred on any Ekadashi, and even more important on Amalaki Ekadashi.

Devotees light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant and place it close to the Amla tree and alongside chant with the mantra: "Mahaprasad Janani, Sarva Saubhagyavardhini, Aadhi Vyadhi Hara Nityam, Tulsi Tvam Namostute."

This ritual is believed to please Lord Vishnu and support the fulfillment of heartfelt wishes.

3. Sandalwood remedies

On this day, sandalwood also holds an important ritual. Devotees believed that Lord Vishnu loves yellow sandalwood and gopi Chandan.

They apply a tilak made from sandalwood paste to the idol and then on their forehead.

This ritual brings peace, positivity, and blessings.

4. Bathing of the deity using a conch shell

The conch shell has a symbolic value in Vishnu worship. On this day, devotees fill a regular conch with raw milk and Ganga water and perform abhisheka of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram.

This worship is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and harmony into the home.

Significance of Amalaki Ekadashi

1. Removal of Past Sins and Negativity

According to Drik Panchang, sincere worship and fasting on this day help reduce past karmic burdens and remove obstacles from life.

2. Blessings of Health and Good Fortune

Since Amla is also linked with health and nourishment, this Ekadashi symbolises both physical wellness and spiritual growth.

3. Spiritual and Mental Purification

Fasting on Amalaki Ekadashi is believed to cleanse the body and mind. It encourages self-discipline, positive thinking, and spiritual focus.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 is more than just a fasting day; it is a meaningful occasion to strengthen faith, practice self-discipline, and express gratitude towards nature. Through devotion to Vishnu and worship of the sacred Amla tree, devotees seek peace, positivity, and protection in their lives. The day gently reminds us to pause, purify our thoughts, and move forward with renewed hope and spiritual strength.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)