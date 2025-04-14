Ambedkar Jayanti: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share Today

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He was one of India’s greatest social reformers, the main writer of the Indian Constitution, and a strong voice for equality. Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, he overcame the caste system and became a respected scholar, economist, and leader for the underprivileged. On this day, people across India pay tribute through rallies, speeches, and events. Many visit his memorials like Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. Schools, government offices, and institutions also hold programs to remember his work and ideals.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar worked hard all his life to end caste discrimination and build a society based on freedom, equality, and brotherhood. His work greatly helped improve the lives of people from weaker sections. Ambedkar Jayanti is not just about remembering a great leader — it also reminds us to follow his values of education, empowerment, and unity in society.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, here are some heartfelt wishes to honor the values of equality and justice that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stood for, reminding us to work toward a more inclusive society.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Wishes and messages to share

Saluting the architect of our Constitution on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim! Celebrate equality, dignity, and justice-Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Let us remember the man who gave us the power to dream big. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar lives on through the ideals he gave us. Be educated, be organized, and be agitated. Dr. Ambedkar On this day, we honor the voice of the voiceless. His pen shaped the soul of modern India. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Rise above caste, rise above hate-embrace Ambedkar's vision. Remembering Babasaheb: the icon of cocial justice and equality Let’s honour Ambedkar’s tireless fight for justice with our actions and words.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Inspirational quotes

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the youngest of 14 children born to Ramji Maloji Sakpal. Coming from a Dalit and economically disadvantaged background, he personally experienced the discrimination faced by his community. Throughout his life, Babasaheb actively fought for Dalit rights and social justice. One of his major contributions was the Poona Pact of 1932, which ensured legislative representation for Dalits.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday in many Indian states, with people organizing processions, seminars, and cultural programs to honor his legacy.