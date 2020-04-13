Amid coronavirus outbreak, Google Doodle thanks doctors, nurses and medical workers

New Delhi: As the world reels under the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Google Doodle on Monday lauded the selfless service of medical professionals with a ‘thank you’ note for them. “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers, thank you,” the doodle says. The colourful doodle on its homepage also has a heart emoji, for those who are helping in the fight to contain the disease.

According to reports, Google will honour the coronavirus fighters with a series of news doodles ver the next two weeks.

Check out today’s doodle here:

Last week, with a tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives’, the search engine giant had dedicated its doodle to the preventive measures that could help to curb the spread of coronavirus. The doodle had animated letters of the word ‘Google’ engaged in different activities, including reading, singing, working-out that one could take up while confined in their homes.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world into a standstill. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 9,152 and the death toll touched 308 on Monday morning. It has also been reported that coronavirus has spread to at least 80 more districts in just four days.