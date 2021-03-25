Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Date, Tithi, puja rituals and significance

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Amlaki or Amlaka Ekadashi is celebrated in the Phalgun month which falls in February-March. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Phalgun Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amlaki Ekadashi.

Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat Significance:

It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the Amla tree (gooseberry), therefore, on Amlaki Ekadashi, the Amla tree is worshipped. Devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and his consort Goddess Lakshmi.

The day falls between Maha Shivratri and Holi festivals. This year, it is celebrated on March 25. It also marks the beginning of Holi.

Amlaki Ekadashi Parana Timings:

Amalaki Ekadashi on Thursday, March 25, 2021

On 26th Mar, Parana Time - 06:18 to 08:21

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:21

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:23 on Mar 24, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:47 on Mar 25, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat:

- Devotees observing fast on this day, wake up early and take bath. After that, the holy tree is watered and puja performed. Brahmins are offered presents and gifts, as they seek blessings and pray for prosperity.

- Vrat Katha of Amlaka or Amlaki Ekadashi is recited and devotees listen to it.

- People do charity and help the needy. Offerings made on this day are equated to Vajapeya or Somayajna sacrifice.

- Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are prayed to and their blessings are sought for good health, wealth and prosperity.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat!