Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Check Out The Full List Of Days From Slap Day To Break Up Day

While Valentine's Week is often celebrated with love, affection, and heartwarming gestures, there is another side to the story. For many, Valentine’s Day can bring feelings of frustration, sadness, or even resentment, especially for those who are single, going through heartbreak, or simply prefer not to partake in the commercialized celebration of love. This is where Anti-Valentine Week comes in, offering a tongue-in-cheek, sometimes rebellious, alternative to the traditional romance of Valentine’s Day.

In 2025, Anti-Valentine Week kicks off on February 15th and runs through February 21st. It’s a week dedicated to self-love, independence, and celebrating life without the pressure of romantic expectations.

If you’re curious about what each day of this week entails, here’s a full list of the days of Anti-Valentine Week and their significance:-

1. Slap Day (February 15)

The week begins with Slap Day, an event that encourages individuals to "slap" away negativity, grudges, and the emotional baggage of past relationships. It’s not about literal slapping, of course, but rather about venting frustration and letting go of the pain or anger caused by love and heartbreak. People celebrate by treating themselves to a fresh start, acknowledging that they deserve better, and emotionally moving forward.

2. Kick Day (February 16)

The second day of Anti-Valentine Week, Kick Day, is all about kicking away toxic people, bad habits, or unhealthy relationships. This day focuses on creating space for positive energy and letting go of anything or anyone that brings negativity into your life. It’s a metaphorical kick that pushes away unhealthy attachments, whether they’re romantic or platonic.

3. Perfume Day (February 17)

On Perfume Day, the focus shifts to self-care and self-love. This is the day to celebrate your uniqueness, indulge in some pampering, and embrace your individuality. It’s about remembering that you don’t need another person to feel special or beautiful—treat yourself with the same love and care you would give to a partner. Wearing your favorite fragrance is just a reminder to exude confidence and positivity.

4. Flirt Day (February 18)

On Flirt Day, you embrace your playful and charming side, free from the need for commitment or romantic expectations. It’s a day to flirt and enjoy the attention without any pressure. Whether you're casually chatting with friends or engaging in lighthearted banter, the goal is to have fun and appreciate yourself in the process. Flirting, in this sense, is a way of embracing your self-worth without the constraints of a romantic relationship.

5. Confession Day (February 19)

Confession Day gives you the opportunity to confess your feelings—whether they’re about a past relationship, an unspoken crush, or even feelings about Valentine’s Day itself. It's a day to voice what’s been hidden deep inside, whether it’s positive or negative. This confession is more about freeing yourself from bottled-up emotions and gaining closure rather than seeking forgiveness or approval.

6. Missing Day (February 20)

Even though Anti-Valentine Week is about embracing independence, Missing Day encourages people to acknowledge the people they’ve lost in the past—whether it’s ex-lovers, friends, or family members. It’s a day of reflection, allowing individuals to reminisce on the good times they shared with someone and acknowledge that it's okay to miss them, even if the relationship wasn’t perfect. This day is a reminder that it’s okay to grieve, but it’s also okay to move on.

7. Break Up Day (February 21)

Break Up Day marks the final day of Anti-Valentine Week, and it’s all about closure. Whether it’s ending a relationship, a friendship, or simply breaking up with bad habits or toxic cycles, this day is about taking control. It’s a day to release what no longer serves you, so you can open up space for healthier relationships and a more fulfilling future. The idea is to reclaim your power and make decisions that are best for your well-being.

Embracing Independence During Anti-Valentine Week

Anti-Valentine Week is a celebration of independence, self-love, and personal growth. While Valentine’s Day can be a reminder of romantic relationships, Anti-Valentine Week serves as a reminder that there is power in being single, overcoming past heartbreaks, and focusing on your own happiness. Whether you’re tired of the commercialized pressure of love or just need some time for yourself, Anti-Valentine Week offers a fun, light-hearted way to turn negative emotions into opportunities for growth and self-care.