Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016258https://zeenews.india.com/culture/anti-valentine-week-2026-from-slap-day-to-breakup-day-check-the-detailed-day-wise-list-and-significance-3016258.html
NewsLifestyleCultureAnti-Valentine Week 2026: From Slap Day to Breakup Day – Check the detailed day-wise list and significance
ANTI-VALENTINE WEEK 2026

Anti-Valentine Week 2026: From Slap Day to Breakup Day – Check the detailed day-wise list and significance

Anti-Valentine Week 2026 is celebrated right after Valentine’s Day and focuses on self-respect, healing, and moving on. From Slap Day to Breakup Day, each day reflects letting go of negativity and embracing independence.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anti-Valentine Week is for those who want a break from cheesy romance or are happily single.
  • This week is a fun and light-hearted way to move on from heartbreaks, past relationships, or unwanted emotional drama.
  • Anti-Valentine Week usually starts on February 15 and ends on February 21.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anti-Valentine Week 2026: From Slap Day to Breakup Day – Check the detailed day-wise list and significancePic Credit: Freepik

While Valentine’s Week is all about love, romance, and relationships, Anti-Valentine Week is for those who want a break from cheesy romance or are happily single. Celebrated right after Valentine’s Day, this week is a fun and light-hearted way to move on from heartbreaks, past relationships, or unwanted emotional drama.

Anti-Valentine Week usually starts on February 15 and ends on February 21. Each day has its own theme that reflects self-respect, emotional healing, and moving forward with confidence.

What is Anti-Valentine Week?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Anti-Valentine Week is celebrated by people who don’t believe in forced romance or who want to focus on themselves instead of relationships. It’s also popular among youngsters who take it as a humorous way to express freedom after Valentine’s Day.

Instead of love notes and roses, this week encourages letting go of toxic relationships, emotional stress, and unnecessary attachments.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Complete List of Days

1. Slap Day – February 15

Slap Day is not about violence but about giving a symbolic “slap” to bad memories, toxic people, and negative experiences. It represents standing up for self-respect.

2. Kick Day – February 16

Kick Day is about kicking out negativity, fake friends, and unhealthy relationships from your life. It’s a reminder to choose peace over pain.

3. Perfume Day – February 17

This day symbolizes spreading positivity. Wearing your favourite perfume represents freshness, confidence, and a new beginning in life.

4. Flirt Day – February 18

Flirt Day brings back fun and confidence. It’s about harmless flirting, self-expression, and enjoying attention without emotional pressure.

5. Confession Day – February 19

Confession Day encourages people to express hidden feelings, clear misunderstandings, or finally speak their truth for emotional relief.

6. Missing Day – February 20

Missing Day is about acknowledging emotions. Whether you miss a person, a moment, or a phase of life, it’s okay to feel and heal.

7. Breakup Day – February 21

The final day of Anti-Valentine Week stands for closure. Breakup Day reminds people to let go of painful relationships and start fresh with self-love and confidence.

Why do people celebrate Anti-Valentine Week?

To move on from heartbreak

To celebrate being single

To focus on self-love and independence

To add humour after Valentine’s Day

To release emotional baggage

For many, this week is more about healing and self-growth than negativity.

How to celebrate Anti-Valentine Week positively

Spend time with friends and family

Focus on personal goals

Practice self-care and mental wellness

Avoid toxic connections

Laugh, relax, and enjoy your own company

Anti-Valentine Week 2025 is not about hating love but about choosing self-respect, peace, and emotional clarity. Whether you are single, healing from a breakup, or simply enjoying your freedom, this week reminds you that loving yourself is always the most important relationship of all.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show, video goes viral
Jasmine Sandlas concert
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026: Check dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries
Power Bank
Power Banks for Travel, Work & Everyday Life
T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over'
AI-171 crash
Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 12-02-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
JEE Mains Result 2026
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
Sports car crash
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death