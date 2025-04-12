April 2025 Pink Micromoon: Date, Timings Of This Rare Event, Where To Watch, And Will It Be Visible In India?

The night sky is set to put on a spectacular display this April with the rise of the Pink Moon—the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2025, the April Pink Moon will be particularly special, as it also appears as a Micromoon, making this celestial event both beautiful and rare.

Date and Timings

The Pink Moon of April 2025 will reach its peak illumination on the night of April 12, 2025. In Eastern Time (ET), the full moon will peak at 8:22 PM, which corresponds to 5:52 AM IST on April 13 for observers in India. However, the moon will appear full and bright throughout the night of April 12, making it ideal for moon-gazing.

Where to Watch

The Pink Micromoon will be visible across most parts of the world, including:​

North and South America: Visible in the eastern and western parts during the evening and early morning hours.

Europe and Africa: Visible after moonrise in the evening.

Asia and Australia: Visible during the early morning hours of April 13.​

Visibility in India

The April 2025 Pink Moon will be clearly visible across India, weather permitting. Since the moon will appear full for a couple of nights, you’ll have a good window for viewing on both April 12 and early April 13. For optimal viewing:

- Head out after sunset on April 12.

- Watch the moon rise in the east and climb higher as the night progresses.

- If you're in rural or less light-polluted areas, you’ll get an even clearer, brighter view.

Why It’s Called a Micromoon

This year’s Pink Moon is classified as a Micromoon—the opposite of a Supermoon. A micromoon occurs when the Moon is at its apogee, the farthest point in its orbit from Earth. During this time:

- The Moon appears smaller and dimmer in the sky—about 14% smaller than a supermoon.

- It will be around 405,000 kilometers (252,225 miles) from Earth.

So while it may not look as massive or bright as a supermoon, it’s still a magical sight—especially when rising above the horizon.

Origin of the “Pink Moon” Name

Despite its name, the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink in colour. The name comes from Native American and colonial traditions, where each full moon was given a name to track the seasons.

The Pink Moon gets its name from the seasonal blooming of wild ground phlox (Phlox subulata), a pink flower that blossoms in early spring across North America. It symbolized renewal, fertility, and the rebirth of nature after winter.

Other Names for April’s Full Moon

Different cultures and traditions have their own names for the April full moon. Here are a few notable ones:

- Sprouting Grass Moon – Named for the new spring vegetation.

- Egg Moon – Reflecting the time when birds begin laying eggs.

- Fish Moon – A name used by some coastal tribes due to fish migrating upstream.

- Paschal Moon – The first full moon after the vernal equinox; it plays a key role in setting the date for Easter (which falls on April 20, 2025).

The April Pink Micromoon 2025 is more than just a full moon—it’s a blend of seasonal symbolism and rare celestial mechanics. Whether you're a skywatcher, a nature lover, or just someone who enjoys beautiful night skies, this event is worth stepping outside for. Mark your calendars for April 12, and don’t miss the chance to witness this rare and radiant micromoon lighting up the spring sky.

