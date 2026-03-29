April 2026 calendar: Complete list of important national and international days, festivals & holidays in India you should mark
April 2026 festival calendar: April tends to be quite special in India because so many different festivals and observances fall close together. Having a proper list handy really helps families and working folks figure out their schedules early for travel and family time.
Trending Photos
April 2026 holidays: April 2026 is packed with national, international days and festivals. Between Easter, a bunch of regional New Year celebrations, harvest festivals, and important global awareness days like World Health Day and Earth Day, it offers many opportunities to pause and celebrate.
A lot of people use this time to plan short family trips, long weekends, or even quick cultural outings. If you start marking these dates now, it becomes way easier to book leaves, sort out travel plans, or organise small events at home, school, or work without everything feeling last-minute and chaotic.
April tends to be quite special in India because so many different festivals and observances fall close together, some spiritual, some harvest-related, and a few national ones mixed in. Having a proper list handy really helps families and working folks figure out their schedules early.
Here’s a clear and complete list of important national, international, and festival dates for April 2026:
Important Festivals, National & International Days in April 2026
April 1 (Wednesday): April Fool’s Day, National Walking Day, International Fun at Work Day, and Odisha Day
April 1 (Wednesday): Autism Awareness Month begins
April 2 (Thursday): World Autism Awareness Day
April 3 (Friday): World Party Day
April 6 (Monday): International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
April 7 (Tuesday): World Health Day
April 10 (Friday): World Homeopathy Day
April 11 (Saturday): National Submarine Day
April 14 (Tuesday): International Moment of Laughter Day, National Gardening Day, Perfume Day, and National Dolphin Day
April 15 (Wednesday): World Art Day
April 17 (Friday): World Hemophilia Day
April 18 (Saturday): World Heritage Day and National Haiku Poetry Day
April 21 (Tuesday): International Creativity and Innovation Day
April 22 (Wednesday): Earth Day / International Mother Earth Day
April 23 (Thursday): National Picnic Day, World Book Day, and English Language Day
April 24 (Friday): National Panchayati Raj Day
April 25 (Saturday): National DNA Day, World Penguin Day, National Telephone Day, World Malaria Day, International Sculpture Day, and World Veterinary Day
April 26 (Sunday): Pretzel Day
April 29 (Wednesday): International Dance Day
April 30 (Thursday): International Jazz Day and Honesty Day
Major Festivals & Spiritual Observances in April 2026
April 2 (Thursday): Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima
April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
April 4 (Saturday): Holy Saturday
April 5 (Sunday): Easter Sunday
April 6 (Monday): Easter Monday
April 13 (Monday): Varuthini Ekadashi
April 14 (Tuesday): Baisakhi / Vaisakhi, Bihu, Assamese New Year, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Vishu
April 19 (Sunday): Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti
April 27 (Monday): Mohini Ekadashi
April 2026 is loaded with opportunities, whether you want a peaceful spiritual break during Easter, a festive family gathering for Baisakhi or Vishu, or simply a meaningful day dedicated to the environment on Earth Day. The Easter weekend (April 3-6) and the cluster of harvest festivals around April 14 give you some really good long weekend potential. Book early if you’re planning to travel, especially to popular hill stations or hometown destinations.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv