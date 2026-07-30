Aquarius August 2026 monthly horoscope: Income is expected to remain stable

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month is likely to bring a combination of promising opportunities and temporary challenges, requiring patience, discipline, and thoughtful planning. Throughout August 2026, retrograde Saturn, the ruling planet of Aquarius, will remain in the second house. Venus will continue its transit through the eighth house, Jupiter will occupy the sixth house, Mars will remain in the third house, Rahu will stay in the first house, and Ketu will continue its transit through the seventh house. At the beginning of the month, Mercury will remain in the fifth house. On August 5, 2026, Mercury will enter the sixth house and join the Sun and Jupiter. The Sun will move into the seventh house on August 17, 2026, where it will join Ketu, followed by Mercury entering the same house on August 22, 2026. Jupiter will regain its full strength after emerging from combustion on August 12, 2026, making its positive influence significantly stronger during the second half of the month.