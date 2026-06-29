Aquarius July 2026 monthly horoscope: Progress may be slower than expected

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, explains that according to Aquarius July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the Sun will move through your fifth house until July 16, 2026, and thereafter enter your sixth house. The Sun’s placement in the fifth house is not considered highly supportive. Although it may not create major difficulties, it may also fall short of delivering the desired level of progress in important matters. Comparatively, the Sun’s movement after July 16, 2026 may offer relatively better support. Mars will continue its transit through the fourth house throughout the month, and this position is generally not regarded as favorable. Therefore, strong assistance from Mars may remain limited during this period. Mercury will stay in the sixth house until July 7, 2026, which is considered a reasonably supportive placement. After July 7, 2026, Mercury will enter the fifth house in its own sign, reducing the possibility of significant negative outcomes.