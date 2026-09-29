Aquarius October 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid impulsive commitments

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 indicates a month that may require greater patience, sustained effort, and careful decision-making across several important areas of life. Throughout October 2026, Rahu will remain positioned in your first or ascendant house, while Ketu will continue its presence in the seventh house. Jupiter will remain in the sixth house, whereas Saturn, the ruling planet of Aquarius, will continue its transit through the second house. You will also remain under the influence of Sade Sati during this period, which may slow the pace of progress and make certain responsibilities more demanding. Results may take longer to materialize even when you work sincerely, so reducing your efforts or becoming careless about important responsibilities could increase difficulties. Saturn's position in the second house also advises you to think carefully before taking major decisions related to your career, finances, family, or personal life.