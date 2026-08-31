/Aquarius September 2026 monthly horoscope: Rebuild trust and improve communication

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 indicates a demanding yet progressive month in which careful planning, patience, and consistent effort will help you handle challenges more effectively. Retrograde Saturn, the ruler of Aquarius, will remain in the second house throughout September 2026, marking the continuing final phase of Sade Sati and increasing responsibilities connected with finances, family, career, and personal decisions. Rahu will continue its transit through the first house, while Ketu will remain in the seventh house, creating occasional uncertainty and making it important to avoid overthinking. Jupiter's favourable influence will provide valuable support and may help you overcome several difficult situations with greater wisdom. Mars, as the ruler of the third and tenth houses, will also support professional determination and your ability to face demanding circumstances. Venus, the ruler of the fourth and ninth houses, will remain in the ninth house from September 2, 2026, bringing greater support for personal development, fortune, travel, and overall satisfaction.