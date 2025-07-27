Advertisement
WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in store for your sign this week with expert predictions for July 28 - August 3, 2025.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Looking for signs in love or money? The stars are speaking.
  • This week’s astrology forecast helps you tune into your emotions and move with clarity.
  • Dive in to see what the cosmos has planned and how to own your week.
Trending Photos

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More Pic Credit: Freepik

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 28 - August 3, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius, this week sparks innovation, introspection, and reconnection. With Uranus, your ruling planet, subtly shifting the cosmic winds, you're being guided to break old mental patterns and embrace unconventional thinking. Whether you're navigating career transitions or emotional changes, your originality will be your greatest strength. 

Career & Finance  

In your professional sphere, this is a week of breakthrough ideas. Your mind is firing with fresh concepts, solutions, and creative strategies. Use this momentum to brainstorm, pitch new ideas, or suggest improvements — especially in tech, education, or humanitarian fields. If you're job-hunting or freelancing, a sudden opportunity may come through an unexpected channel or network. Financially, stay cautious midweek; while the urge to invest or spend impulsively may rise, patience will serve you better. 

Love & Relationships  

Emotionally, you're craving meaningful connection without losing your independence. For those in relationships, this week is ideal for open, intellectual conversations that bring you and your partner closer. Try something unconventional together — a new activity or spontaneous getaway. Single Aquarians may be drawn to someone with an eccentric, out-of-the-box personality — likely found through a group event, online platform, or social gathering. Friendships, too, are highlighted — a friend could become a surprising source of comfort or attraction. 

Health & Wellness  

Your energy may feel scattered early in the week, especially if you're juggling too many digital or mental inputs. Time to detox from screens and create a structured routine.  You may feel the need to change your workout pattern or explore holistic health methods — go for it, but be mindful of extremes. Focus on brain health and do some meditation.  

Lucky Numbers: 7, 14, 22 

Lucky Colors: Electric blue, silver, turquoise

