WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in store for your sign this week with expert predictions for May 12–18, 2025.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): There’s movement around you, and some of it  feels exciting - new professional paths, recognition, or fresh collaborations. But don’t let outer motion distract you from what your inner voice is saying.

Mars stirs your emotional waters, especially in love. You may feel deeply drawn to someone or conflicted about how much you’re giving versus receiving. Take a pause - discern, don’t react. Your health holds well, but nervous energy needs an outlet.

Walk, write, meditate - anything that reconnects you with your breath. Students, this is a strong phase - your efforts speak loudly, even if you don’t feel seen just yet. Keep going. This week, ask yourself: what part of me wants to grow, and what part needs to rest? Honor both. 

