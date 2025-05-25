Aquarius Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The week feels like a mirror, Aquarius - everything around you is reflecting your inner state. If there's chaos outside, pause and look within. Saturn is rewiring your foundations, urging you to build a life rooted in authenticity.

Professionally, a sudden responsibility may arrive - don’t resist it. It could become a stepping stone.

Relationships deepen when you drop your need to always “understand.” Some connections are meant to be felt, not analyzed.

Financially, be strategic. Your intellect can multiply your wealth.

