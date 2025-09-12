Are You Wasting Food And Leaving Leftovers? Beware! Astrologer Says You Are Attracting Bad Luck

In Indian culture, food not just fills the stomach, but it is considered a symbol of prasad and divinity. In our scriptures, food is called 'Brahma', and Goddess Annapurna is worshipped as the presiding goddess of food. This is the reason why it is necessary to follow special rules and regulations while eating. It is believed that if a person leaves leftovers in the plate or insults food, then Goddess Annapurna becomes angry. Its effect is considered serious not only from the religious point of view, but also from the social and health point of view. Let me tell you why leaving leftovers in the plate is considered a sin and what are its religious, social and practical side effects.

Importance Of Goddess Annapurna

In Hinduism, Goddess Annapurna is called the giver of food. It is believed that Mother Annapurna herself resides in Kashi and she provides food to every living being in the world. According to a legend, when there was a crisis of starvation in the world, Mother Annapurna herself set up a kitchen in Kashi and fed everyone. Since then she is worshipped as a life-giving and compassionate mother. Therefore, wasting food or leaving food in the plate is considered to be an insult to Goddess Annapurna.

Here are some religious implications of wasting food:

1. Insulting food is a sin: It is said in the scriptures that every grain of food is a form of Goddess Lakshmi. Leaving food in the plate is to defile and insult her.

2. Goddess Annapurna's anger: It is believed that Goddess Annapurna is not pleased with the person who repeatedly leaves food in the plate. As a result, poverty or financial crisis can come in the house.

3. Anger of ancestors: In Hindu traditions, food is also offered to ancestors. Insulting food is considered an insult to ancestors, which can increase family discord and mental unrest.

4. Increase in hunger in the world: There is also a belief that insulting food increases grain shortage and hunger at the global level, because we disrupt the flow of cosmic energy.

Social And Cultural Side-Effects

1. Lack of values: Leaving leftovers in the plate shows that the person does not understand the value of food and labor. It spreads the wrong message in children and society.

2. Insult of the person who cooked the food: Whether the mother has cooked the food at home or the cook in the hotel, leaving leftovers in the plate is wasting their hard work.

3. Ignoring social inequality: Even today, millions of people in the society crave for two meals a day. In such a situation, wastage of food further deepens the gap between the rich and the poor.

4. Impact on future generations: When children see that elders are leaving behind food in plates, they also consider it normal. Gradually this habit gets included in their lifestyle.

Quotes From Religious Scriptures

· It is said in Manusmriti – “Annam Brahmaeti Vyajanat.” That is, food itself is Brahma.

· Mahabharata mentions that a person who disrespects food can never live a satisfied life.

· Saint Kabir also said – “There is no life without food, respect food.”

What Should Be Done?

1. Take only as much food as is necessary.

2. Teach children from the beginning not to disrespect food.

3. If food there is excess food in the house, don't waste but give it to those in need.

4. Express gratitude before eating – with the feeling that it is the blessing of Goddess Annapurna.

5. Plan the food – Order food keeping in mind the quantity of food at home, wedding or any function, so that there is no wastage.

Food is not just something to fill the stomach; accept it as God's prasad and the result of hard work. Only when we respect food, will there be satisfaction, health and prosperity in our life.