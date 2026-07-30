Aries August 2026 monthly horoscope: Your health deserves proper attention

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Aries Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month may offer both rewarding opportunities and situations that require patience, careful planning, and practical decision-making. Throughout August 2026, Rahu will continue its transit through the eleventh house, Ketu will remain in the fifth house, Jupiter will stay in the fourth house, and Saturn will occupy the twelfth house. These planetary influences indicate that your financial position is likely to remain balanced, with a steady income accompanied by rising expenses. Managing your budget wisely will therefore become essential. Family life is expected to remain largely peaceful, and you are likely to receive valuable support and blessings from senior members of your family. However, minor differences of opinion with siblings may occasionally arise. You should also be mindful of your speech, as careless communication could create unnecessary misunderstandings. Maintaining respect, especially while dealing with women, will help you preserve harmony in both your personal and social life.