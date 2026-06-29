Aries July 2026 monthly horoscope: Your health deserves extra attention

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, according to Aries July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the movement of major planets indicates a blend of opportunities and challenges throughout this month. The Sun will remain in your third house until 16 July 2026, which is generally considered supportive for confidence, communication, and personal initiatives. After 16 July 2026, the Sun will enter your fourth house, where its influence may become comparatively less favorable. Mars will continue its transit in your second house throughout the month and will receive Saturn’s aspect, limiting its ability to deliver fully positive outcomes. Mercury begins the month in your fourth house in a retrograde condition and shifts into your third house on 7 July 2026 while remaining retrograde. Mercury stays retrograde until 24 July 2026 and combust until 25 July 2026, which may reduce its positive influence in important matters.