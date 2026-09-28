/Aries October 2026 monthly horoscope: Financial matters will require disciplined spending

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Aries Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of favourable opportunities and challenging situations that require patience, emotional balance, and practical decision-making. Throughout October 2026, Rahu will remain positioned in your eleventh house, while Ketu will continue its transit through the fifth house. Ketu's influence may occasionally increase stress, emotional restlessness, or impulsive reactions, while parents may remain concerned about matters related to their children. At the same time, Rahu in the eleventh house may continuously generate new ambitions and desires, making it difficult for you to feel completely satisfied even after achieving important goals. Mars, the ruling planet of Aries, will remain in Cancer, influencing your domestic environment and emotional responses. Mercury, the ruler of your third and sixth houses, will remain in Libra in your seventh house, highlighting communication, partnerships, and professional interactions.