WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Aries Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

Aries Weekly Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in store for your sign this week with expert predictions for August 4 - 10, 2025.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Looking for signs in love or money? The stars are speaking.
  • This week’s astrology forecast helps you tune into your emotions and move with clarity.
  • Dive in to see what the cosmos has planned and how to own your week.
Aries Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And MorePic Credit: Freepik

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week brings a dynamic shift for Aries natives, as planetary alignments support bold action, mental clarity, and emotional strength. With the Sun energizing your fifth house of creativity and Mars boosting your communication sector, you're set to experience a powerful blend of passion and productivity. Let’s dive into your weekly forecast. 

Career & Finance

Expect a surge of motivation at work. New projects may demand your leadership, and your quick decision-making will set you apart. Midweek, Mercury’s influence could bring important communication regarding finances or contracts—read the fine print before signing. If you've been considering launching a personal venture or side hustle, this is the week to lay the groundwork. 

Love & Relationships

Romance is in the air! Whether single or committed, Aries will feel a spark this week. Singles might cross paths with someone intriguing during a social event or through mutual friends. For couples, it's a great time to reignite the flame with thoughtful gestures or spontaneous date nights. 

Health & Wellness

Your energy levels are on the rise, thanks to supportive fire sign influences. Use this time to return to fitness routines or explore a new physical activity that challenges you. However, avoid burnout—take time to rest and hydrate. 

Lucky Numbers: 3, 9, 14 

Lucky Colors: Crimson Red, Gold 

Best Days to Take Action: Tuesday & Friday 

ALSO READ | Taurus Weekly Horoscope (August 4-10): Check For Love, Career, Health & More

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a storyteller with a flair for the vibrant and the curious. With 5+ years in media, including India News and IANS, she’s now a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub Editor at Zee News E... Read more

