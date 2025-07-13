Aries Weekly Horoscope For July 14 - 20: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More
Aries Weekly Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in store for your sign this week with expert predictions for July 14 - 20, 2025.
- Looking for signs in love or money? The stars are speaking.
- This week’s astrology forecast helps you tune into your emotions and move with clarity.
- Dive in to see what the cosmos has planned and how to own your week.
Trending Photos
As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.
Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 14 - 20, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.
Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
This week, Aries natives are in for an energizing shift as the cosmic energies align to push you out of your comfort zone and into action. With Mars, your ruling planet, forming a favorable aspect with Mercury, your thoughts and words will be sharp, direct, and impactful.
Career & Finances
The work environment feels charged with opportunity. This is the week to speak up, take initiative, and showcase leadership. If you're waiting on a job interview, promotion, or business decision, expect good news around midweek. However, avoid being too impulsive with financial decisions. Review contracts or major purchases carefully before committing.
Love & Relationships
If you're single, someone bold and exciting may catch your eye. Couples might experience passionate conversations that could either spark fireworks or minor conflicts. Be mindful of your tone and try not to dominate discussions — listening will be just as powerful as expressing.
Health & Wellness
Your energy levels are high, making it a great week to restart your fitness regime or try a new activity. But don't burn yourself out — balance is key. Be cautious with minor accidents or inflammation-related issues, especially around the weekend.
Remedy for Aries
Light a red candle on Tuesday (Mars' day) and offer sandalwood incense to strengthen inner clarity and confidence. Chanting the mantra “Om Bhaumaya Namah” 11 times daily can align you with Mars’ positive vibration.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv