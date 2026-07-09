/Ashadha Purnima 2026: Is it on July 27 or 28? Check date, timings, significance, and all you need to know

Purnima, or the full moon day, is considered very auspicious in the Hindu calendar. Among all Purnima days, Ashadha Purnima holds special spiritual importance. It is also celebrated as Guru Purnima, a day to honour teachers and spiritual guides. On this day, devotees take holy baths, perform charity, and seek blessings for peace and prosperity.
According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 6:18 pm on July 28, 2026, and runs through 8:05 pm the following evening, July 29.
Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise calculation), Ashadha Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Devotees who observe the Purnima fast will also keep their vrat on this day.
Moonrise that evening is expected around 7:20 pm. And just a day later, on July 30, 2026, the sacred month of Shravan begins — the month set aside for Lord Shiva.
According to Drik Panchang, a holy bath and some charity carry real spiritual weight on this day.
Here's when to do it:-
Brahma Muhurat: 4:46 am to 5:30 am
Best time for Snan-Daan: From sunrise to noon
Vijaya Muhurat: 2:55 pm to 3:47 pm
Abhijit Muhurat: Not applicable on this day
According to Drik Panchang, Charity isn't an afterthought on this day it's central to it. Give away the right essentials, and devotees believe happiness, prosperity, and blessings follow.
Common items for donation include:
Rice and wheat
Ghee
Jaggery
Clothes
Umbrella
As per Drik Panchang, there's a reason this day doubles as Guru Purnima: it's set aside for gratitude, specifically toward teachers and spiritual gurus.
The thinking goes like this: a guru clears away ignorance and points people toward knowledge and truth. So on this day, devotees turn to their gurus in prayer, seek blessings, and often offer Guru Dakshina as a gesture of respect.
It's also considered a good day for worshipping Lord Vishnu, Maharishi Ved Vyasa, and one's own spiritual teacher.
There's another layer to this day, too it marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, credited with compiling the Vedas and writing the Mahabharata. That's why you'll also hear this day called Vyasa Purnima, or Vyasa Puja. Devotees honour him with prayers and readings from religious texts.
Ashadha Purnima is a spiritually meaningful day that highlights the importance of knowledge, gratitude, and charity. By observing rituals like fasting, holy bathing, and donation, devotees seek blessings and inner peace. Celebrating Guru Purnima also reminds us to respect and value the guidance of our teachers in life.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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