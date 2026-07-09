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  • /Ashadha Purnima 2026: Is it on July 27 or 28? Check date, timings, significance, and all you need to know

Ashadha Purnima 2026: Is it on July 27 or 28? Check date, timings, significance, and all you need to know

Ashadha Purnima 2026 will be observed on July 29 and is celebrated as Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to honouring teachers and spiritual gurus. Devotees perform a holy bath (snan), charity (daan), and prayers to seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Ashadha Purnima 2026: Is it on July 27 or 28? Check date, timings, significance, and all you need to know

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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