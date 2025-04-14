Assamese New Year 2025: 30 Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share With Family And Friends On Bohag Bihu 2025

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in Assam, marking the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It is a time of renewal, celebration, and togetherness. As the festival approaches in 2025, people across the globe will be preparing to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones. One of the beautiful ways to embrace the spirit of Bihu is by sending warm wishes, heartfelt messages, and inspiring quotes. Below are 30 wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share with your family and friends to spread love, joy, and positivity this Bohag Bihu.

1. Bohag Bihu Wishes for Family

"May this Bihu bring love, happiness, and prosperity into our lives. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Bohag Bihu!"

"Let the joy of Bihu fill your home with laughter and happiness. May the new year bring new hopes and opportunities."

"Wishing you and your family a wonderful and prosperous Bohag Bihu. May this year bring peace and harmony into our lives."

"Let’s celebrate the Assamese New Year with great zeal and enthusiasm. May our bond of love grow stronger this Bihu!"

"On this auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu, may the seeds of success and happiness be sown in our lives. Happy Bihu to you all!"

2. Bohag Bihu Wishes for Friends

"Bihu is a time to embrace joy and leave behind the past. I wish you a fresh start with new hopes and dreams. Happy Bohag Bihu!"

"May your Bihu be filled with dance, music, and the warmth of friends and family. Enjoy the festival to the fullest!"

"Bohag Bihu is a reminder of the beauty of nature and the importance of togetherness. May this festive season bring happiness to your life!"

"Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a joyful and prosperous Bohag Bihu. Let’s celebrate the new season with love and happiness!"

"May the arrival of spring bring positivity and freshness into your life. Wishing you a bright and vibrant Bohag Bihu!"

3. Bohag Bihu Wishes for Colleagues

"Wishing you a wonderful and prosperous Bohag Bihu. May the festival fill your life with peace, happiness, and success."

"On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, may all your professional and personal dreams come true. Have a great year ahead!"

"Let this Bohag Bihu mark the beginning of success in both your personal and professional life. Wishing you an abundant year!"

"May this Bihu season bring energy, enthusiasm, and creativity to your work. Have a great and prosperous year ahead!"

"Sending you the best wishes for the Assamese New Year. Let’s make this year a prosperous and successful one!"

4. Heartfelt Messages for Loved Ones

"As the new year begins, I wish you a life full of joy, prosperity, and good health. Happy Bohag Bihu to you and your loved ones!"

"May the festival of Bohag Bihu bring all your dreams to life and fill your heart with peace and love. Enjoy the season of renewal!"

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish you a year full of new beginnings and endless possibilities. Happy Bohag Bihu!"

"This Bihu, let’s forget the past and celebrate a future filled with hope, joy, and love. Wishing you all the best!"

"May your life always bloom with happiness like the spring flowers. Happy Bohag Bihu to you and your family!"

5. Inspirational Quotes for Bihu

"Bihu is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of life, love, and togetherness. Let’s embrace it with open hearts!"

"May the spirit of Bihu inspire you to rise above every challenge and shine with your true potential."

"Spring is the time for new beginnings. Let this Bihu bring fresh hope, new dreams, and endless possibilities!"

"Like the new season, let your life bloom with success and happiness. Wishing you all the best this Bihu!"

"As we celebrate Bohag Bihu, let’s remember the importance of togetherness, kindness, and compassion."

6. Messages for Celebrating Assamese Traditions

"May this Bihu be a time to cherish our rich culture, traditions, and the essence of Assamese heritage. Happy Bohag Bihu!"

"Let the rhythm of the Dhol and the melody of the Bihu dance bring joy and unity to your life this festive season."

"Bohag Bihu is a celebration of nature, harvest, and life itself. Let’s cherish the beauty of our culture and tradition."

"Bihu brings together hearts, families, and communities. Let’s celebrate it with the spirit of unity and love."

"May the warmth of the Bihu festival spread love, joy, and prosperity in every corner of your life. Happy Bohag Bihu!"