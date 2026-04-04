Astrology Explained: How ancient Indian knowledge connects science, spirituality, and daily life

Astrology is an important part of Indian life. The Vedas, the oldest scriptures in the world, have called it the eye through which man can gain knowledge of his worldly life and spiritual self. Knowledge of astrology is very essential in order to understand the real meaning of the Vedas, which basically deal with culture and civilised life of man. Astrology is infact called ‘mother of all sciences’. The Vedas have also dealt with science, religion and medicine, besides astrology. Much of one’s self, one’s life is revealed through the knowledge of astrology and astronomy.

The Vedas were compiled by the seer Saunak, who was the disciple of the seer Garg, an excellent astrologer – astronomer. The astrology and astronomy contained in the Vedas was contributed by Narad who was the son of Brahma, the creator of the world. Saunak in turn had a disciple called Prashar whom he taught the knowledge of the cosmos, numbers and the knowledge of constellations. At this time an another seeker of knowledge, Maitre, whose father and guru taught him philosophy and religion. Maitre was told that there was only one person who could provide him full knowledge – Prashar. He was asked to go to Prashar for gaining knowledge of the cosmos and astrology, Prashar is thus known for converting astrology into a systematic study and can be called the father of astrology. The dialogue between Prashar and Maitre resulted in a book, Hora Shastra.

Prashar taught Maitre all he knew

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The zodiac, according to Prashar, is made up of 360 degrees and further divided into 12 signs each of 30 degree. These 12 signs contain 27 constellations and each sign is of 21/4 constellations. The stars that make up the constellations lend a shape to the sign and so each was given a name, e.g. Aries (Mesh), Taurus (Vrish) etc. These signs are important in the study of the characteristics of a person. He further established the doctrine that governs the different planets and the effect of their permutations and combinations on individual human beings.

Ayurveda, a branch of medical science, was thoroughly studied in ancient India. It is clearly mentioned in ancient texts that without the knowledge of astrology, a proper medical treatment cannot be undertaken. Therefore, for an ayurvedic practitioner, the preliminary knowledge of astrology was essential. The physician Charak, unique in the field of Ayurveda, has said in his book Charak Samhita that the knowledge of movements of the Moon, constellations and other astrological factors is very important by making a proper selection of medicines. He believed that the cosmos plays an important role in the well-being of men. A great Indian scholar, ‘Brahma Gupta’, wrote a famous book called Brahma Sphuta Siddhanta which deals with astronomy and numbers. Another scholar from Ujjain, the ancient town of intellectuals, was called to Baghdad by King Khalil-Al-Mansur. The scholar’s name was Kanak and he was asked to translate this book into Arabic. The book came to be known as Iyn-Ul-Abbafittul Kaluli Atwa and by the 12th Century came to be called Al Goritamas. This is how astrology and numbers reached the Arab world, Egypt and Europe. When Europe became familiar with the zero sign, mathematics got a new dimension

The Prashar tradition was kept alive and further developed by the scholar Varahmihira, who calculated the distance of Sun and other planets from the earth by his highly developed intuition. It comes very close to the modern scientific measurement. This great astrologer of fifth century A.D. contributed a lot to this subject. His work on Brihat Jataka is a rare treasure on astrology. The Varahamihira era continued under his illustrious son Prithu Yasa.

Many foreign writers and scholars like Max Muellar, Al-Biruni, the French traveller Vernier, Colonel Todd and many others have accepted that astrology originated and developed in India. Lokmanya Tilak has mentioned in his book ‘Orion’ that India had knowledge about constellation division right from the Vedic age, i.e. at least 5,000 years before Christ.

Arya Bhatt, the great astronomer, living in the fifth century, wrote a famous text called Arya Bhatti, in which he proved that the Sun is stationary and the earth revolves around it. He also gave the knowledge to the world about the phenomena of day and night. He further gave scientific reasons for the lunar and solar eclipses. A lot of astrological work and research was carried out by Kalyan Verma to obtain precise knowledge of celestial influences. Mahavira, around 850 A.D., also contributed a great deal to the science of astrology. Between the 9th and 15th centuries, Shripati, Shridhar, Vaidhyanath and others held aloft the astrological flag.

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, some good work was done by scholars like Balbhadra, Dhundiraja, Durgadeva, Baghji Muni, Neelamber Jha and Samanth Chander Shekhar for the growth and development of astrology. King Jai Singh of Ajmer was blessed with a scientific bent of mind. He constructed observatories known as Jantar Mantar in major cities of India, like Jaipur, Delhi, Banaras, Mathura and Ujjain.

The effect the planets have on life on earth can be seen by the Moon’s action on the sea. The new Moon and full Moon bring on tides, so ships and fishermen take advantage of this information. It has been observed by scientists that mentally unbalanced persons get more agitated and are prone to foolhardy acts due the influence of the new Moon and full Moon. The opening of some flowers is directly proportionate to sunrise and sunset. This can be observed in the sunflower among others. Sun-spots normally occur after 9 to 12 years. During the year of sun-spots, weather changes can be noticed, like the melting of ice, earthquakes and sudden temperature changes. Sun-spots can be noticed under the bark of trees also. Lunar and solar eclipses affect pregnant women, sick and mentally unbalanced persons.

Similarly, the celestial influence is apparent on an individual when calculated according to his date, time and place of birth.

A belief in astrology does not mean that one is being fatalistic. On the contrary, it opens up new dimensions of one’s personality, enabling one to gain an insight into and knowledge of one’s potential skills, etc. When men first looked up at the sky, he may have been frightened, but his fascination and curiosity set him on the course of seeking knowledge. Astrology, used centuries ago, is extremely useful even today to gain an insight into every sphere of man’s development.