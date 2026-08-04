/August 2026 Hindu festival calendar: Check full list of ekadashi, vrat, teej, and important dates here

Planning fasts, pujas, or festive celebrations this August? Here's a full, easy-to-follow Hindu festival calendar for the month. This month is especially important as the sacred period of Sawan (Shravana), dedicated to Lord Shiva, continues. It is a time filled with devotion, fasting, and important religious events observed across India.
From Ekadashi vrats and Teej festivals to Raksha Bandhan and rare celestial events like solar and lunar eclipses, August 2026 brings together many significant occasions. Below is a simple breakdown of all the important dates and their meanings.
Here's the breakdown:-
According to Drik Panchang,
August 9 (Sunday): Kamika Ekadashi
August 12 (Wednesday): Surya Grahan (Total Solar Eclipse)
August 15 (Saturday): Hariyali Teej
August 17 (Monday): Nag Panchami, Simha Sankranti
August 23 (Sunday): Shravana Putrada Ekadashi
August 26 (Wednesday): Onam
August 28 (Friday): Varalakshmi Vrat, Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti, Shravana Purnima, Chandra Grahan (Partial Lunar Eclipse)
August 31 (Monday): Kajari Teej
As per Drik Panchang, falling in the Krishna Paksha of Shravana, Kamika Ekadashi belongs to Lord Vishnu. Devotees fast, pray, and seek peace as well as relief from past sins and a boost toward prosperity. It's considered a strong day for spiritual growth and for charity.
A total solar eclipse lands on Amavasya this year. In Hindu tradition, eclipses carry real spiritual weight. Eating is avoided during this window, mantras get chanted, and a holy bath follows once the eclipse ends. Donations and prayers afterwards are seen as especially beneficial.
This one celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women fast for their husbands' well-being; unmarried women pray for a good life partner. Green clothing, swings, songs, and traditional sweets are all part of the day.
Dedicated to serpent deities. Milk, flowers, and prayers are offered in hopes of protection and prosperity. There's a deeper thread here too, one of respect for nature, and the day carries particular weight for farmers.
Observed during Shravana's Shukla Paksha, this Ekadashi matters especially to couples praying for children and family happiness. Lord Vishnu gets the worship here, with devotees seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.
Kerala's grand harvest festival, marking the return of King Mahabali. Floral decorations, traditional feasts, boat races, cultural performances — it's a celebration of unity and prosperity, at scale.
The bond between brothers and sisters takes centre stage. Sisters tie a rakhi, pray for their brothers' well-being; brothers, in turn, promise protection. Love, gifts, family gatherings that's the day, in short.
A partial lunar eclipse falls on the night of Shravana Purnima. Prayer, meditation, charity that's how devotees mark it, and fasting followed by a holy bath is common too, once the eclipse passes.
This full moon day is deeply auspicious, tied to multiple festivals happening the same day: Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti among them. A powerful day, by tradition, for spiritual practice and ritual.
Married women observe this for marital happiness; unmarried women, for a good partner ahead. Fasting, prayers, traditional songs — especially prominent in North India.
Few months carry this much spiritual weight. Ekadashis, Teej festivals, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Onam all packed into one month. And having both a solar and lunar eclipse land in the same stretch only deepens its significance for reflection and religious practice.
Not every festival lands the same way everywhere. Onam belongs to Kerala, celebrated there with real grandeur. Varalakshmi Vrat holds special weight in South India, where women pray for family prosperity. Meanwhile, Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej find their biggest celebrations in North Indian states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, where enthusiasm runs high.
August 2026 is loaded with devotion, festivals, and spiritual energy, all month long. Fasting, celebrating, or just chasing a bit of peace and positivity there's a reason to connect with tradition and faith at nearly every turn. Keep these dates in mind, and planning your rituals and celebrations becomes a lot more meaningful.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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