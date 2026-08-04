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  • /August 2026 Hindu festival calendar: Check full list of ekadashi, vrat, teej, and important dates here

August 2026 Hindu festival calendar: Check full list of ekadashi, vrat, teej, and important dates here

August 2026 is packed with major Hindu festivals, vrat days, and rare celestial events like solar and lunar eclipses. From Sawan rituals to Raksha Bandhan and Onam, the month offers a perfect blend of devotion, celebration, and spiritual significance.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
August 2026 Hindu festival calendar: Check full list of ekadashi, vrat, teej, and important dates here
Image Credit: August 2026 Hindu festival calendar

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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