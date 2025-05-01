Know The Most Auspicious Day To Plant A Money Plant For Prosperity And Happiness At Home

In India, plants are not just seen as decorative items—they are deeply connected to spirituality and Vastu Shastra. One such plant is the Money Plant, admired not only for its beauty but also for its ability to bring good fortune and positive energy into the home. It is believed that planting a money plant can attract prosperity, wealth, and harmony. But did you know there's a specific day considered most auspicious for planting it? When planted according to favorable timing and direction, its benefits are believed to multiply. In this article, we’ll explore the best day to plant a money plant, the ideal placement, and the advantages it brings.

Significance of the Money Plant

The money plant, also known as Devil’s Ivy in English, is a fast-growing vine that thrives with minimal care. It holds special significance in both Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui, as it is thought to repel negative energy, attract wealth, and promote harmony among family members. Additionally, it helps purify the air and adds freshness and greenery to the home environment. It is easy to maintain and grows well in both soil and water, making it a strong carrier of positive energy.

Most Auspicious Day to Plant a Money Plant

Friday is considered the most auspicious day to plant a money plant. It is the day of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, and planting the money plant on this day is believed to invite her blessings and bring financial growth.

Other auspicious occasions include:

Akshaya Tritiya

Diwali

Navratri

Guru Pushya Yoga

Special Tip: If Pushya Nakshatra falls on a Friday, it is an especially powerful and fruitful time to plant a money plant.

Ideal Direction to Place a Money Plant

According to Vastu Shastra, the South-East direction is best. This direction represents the fire element and is associated with Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. As per Feng Shui, placing the money plant in the North-East corner of the living room helps maintain a flow of positive energy and continuous financial gains.

Where Not to Place a Money Plant

Avoid placing the money plant in:

The North direction – may lead to financial loss.

may lead to financial loss. The Bathroom – its positive energy can be diminished by the bathroom’s negative energy.

– its positive energy can be diminished by the bathroom’s negative energy. The Bedroom – place with caution and in the correct direction to prevent relationship conflicts.

– place with caution and in the correct direction to prevent relationship conflicts. In a withered or dried state – this is believed to invite misfortune.

Tips for Planting a Money Plant

Use a cutting from a prosperous home: This is believed to attract wealth.

Use glass jars or earthen pots: Enhances aesthetics and energy flow.

Let the vine grow long: The longer the vine, the greater the financial prosperity.

Avoid letting it touch the ground: It may block positive energy.

Water moderately: Overwatering is not necessary; the plant thrives even in low moisture.

Religious and Scientific Aspects

Religious Beliefs:

Associated with Goddess Lakshmi, believed to bring her blessings into the home.

Promotes stability and growth of wealth.

Should be planted indoors to keep wealth within the house.

Scientific View:

Helps purify air by absorbing harmful toxins.

Releases oxygen, keeping the indoor environment fresh.

Helps reduce mental stress.

Interesting Facts About the Money Plant

Can survive in water without soil.

Grows faster when trained upward.

Though a common myth suggests it should be stolen to be lucky, honest practices bring better long-term results.