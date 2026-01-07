Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004245https://zeenews.india.com/culture/baby-names-starting-with-a-20-beautiful-trendy-and-meaningful-names-parents-are-loving-right-now-3004245.html
NewsLifestyleCultureBaby Names Starting With A: 20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Names Parents Are Loving Right Now
BABY NAMES

Baby Names Starting With A: 20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Names Parents Are Loving Right Now

Baby Names With A: Looking for baby names starting with A that feel modern yet meaningful? From trendy favourites to culturally rich classics, here are 20 thoughtful ‘A’ names for boys and girls, each with a positive meaning.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Names starting with A carry a natural sense of positivity
  • The right name can beautifully reflect your hopes and dreams for your child
  • Choose one that feels like home, for both today and the years to come
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baby Names Starting With A: 20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Names Parents Are Loving Right NowPic Credit: Freepik

Baby Names Starting With A: Choosing a baby name is one of the most emotional and exciting decisions for parents. A name isn’t just an identity, it carries energy, meaning, and a sense of legacy. Names starting with the letter A have always been popular for their soft sound, positive symbolism, and cultural depth. Whether you’re drawn to modern names, rooted traditional ones, or meanings that reflect hope, strength, and joy, this curated list has something special for every parent.

Here are 10 baby boy names and 10 baby girl names starting with A, blending trend, tradition, and positivity.

Baby Boy Names Starting With A

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Aarav: Peaceful, calm, and wise

A modern favourite with a serene and powerful meaning.

2. Advait: Unique, one of a kind

Rooted in Indian philosophy, symbolising oneness and individuality.

3. Ayaan: God’s gift, compassion

A stylish name with spiritual depth and global appeal.

4. Aaryan: Noble, honourable

A classic name symbolising leadership and integrity.

5. Atharv: Knowledge, wisdom

Linked to the Atharva Veda, representing intelligence and learning.

6. Avi: The sun, protector

Short, trendy, and full of positive energy.

7. Ansh: A part of something divine

Reflects connection, belonging, and spiritual grace.

8. Arjun: Bright, courageous, focused

Inspired by the Mahabharata hero, symbolising strength and clarity.

9. Aarush: First ray of the sun

A beautiful metaphor for new beginnings and hope.

10. Akshay: Eternal, indestructible

A timeless cultural name with strong, enduring meaning.

baby names, baby names starting with A, baby boy names A, baby girl names A, unique baby names, modern baby names, Indian baby names, meaningful baby names, trendy baby names, positive meaning baby names, 2026 baby names

Baby Girl Names Starting With A

1. Aanya: Grace, kindness

Modern, soft, and deeply positive in meaning.

2. Anika: Powerful, brilliant

A trendy name that reflects strength and confidence.

3. Aarohi: A musical note, rising

Symbolises growth, harmony, and progress.

4. Aditi: Boundless, mother of the gods

A culturally rich name representing abundance and freedom.

5. Avni: Earth

A grounded, nature-inspired name with deep emotional resonance.

6. Amara: Eternal, immortal

A global favourite that feels elegant and meaningful.

7. Anvi: Goddess Lakshmi

Associated with prosperity, beauty, and positivity.

8. Aashna: Beloved, devoted

A romantic and warm name with emotional depth.

9. Arya: Noble, pure

Short, powerful, and timeless across cultures.

10. Ahalya: Pure, untouched

A traditional name with spiritual symbolism and grace.

A Name To Remember

Names starting with A carry a natural sense of positivity, balance, and elegance. Whether you prefer something trendy, culturally rooted, or spiritually meaningful, the right name can beautifully reflect your hopes and dreams for your child. Take your time, say the name aloud, and choose one that feels like home, for both today and the years to come.

 

 

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

asteroid 2032
Goodbye To The Moon? NASA Tracks Asteroid That Could Strike Lunar Surface
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 07-1-2026: Assam State Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
Elon Musk’s AI Startup xAI Raises $20 Billion With Nvidia Support-Details Here
Bangladesh Elections 2025
Bangladesh's NCP Faces Internal Turmoil Ahead Of First General Election
women heels
Pump Shoes That Elevate Every Look
men watches
Men’s Watches That Define Style and Everyday Elegance
US President Donald Trump
'Put Pressure And They Run Away': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, RSS
Jammu Kashmir cold wave
Intense Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh, No Relief For Next 10 Days: IMD
CIK Kashmir raid
CIK Conducts Massive Crackdown On Terror Financing Network In Kashmir
Midi Dresses
Midi Dresses That Turn Everyday Moments into Style Statements