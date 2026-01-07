Baby Names Starting With A: 20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Names Parents Are Loving Right Now

Baby Names Starting With A: Choosing a baby name is one of the most emotional and exciting decisions for parents. A name isn’t just an identity, it carries energy, meaning, and a sense of legacy. Names starting with the letter A have always been popular for their soft sound, positive symbolism, and cultural depth. Whether you’re drawn to modern names, rooted traditional ones, or meanings that reflect hope, strength, and joy, this curated list has something special for every parent.

Here are 10 baby boy names and 10 baby girl names starting with A, blending trend, tradition, and positivity.

Baby Boy Names Starting With A

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Aarav: Peaceful, calm, and wise

A modern favourite with a serene and powerful meaning.

2. Advait: Unique, one of a kind

Rooted in Indian philosophy, symbolising oneness and individuality.

3. Ayaan: God’s gift, compassion

A stylish name with spiritual depth and global appeal.

4. Aaryan: Noble, honourable

A classic name symbolising leadership and integrity.

5. Atharv: Knowledge, wisdom

Linked to the Atharva Veda, representing intelligence and learning.

6. Avi: The sun, protector

Short, trendy, and full of positive energy.

7. Ansh: A part of something divine

Reflects connection, belonging, and spiritual grace.

8. Arjun: Bright, courageous, focused

Inspired by the Mahabharata hero, symbolising strength and clarity.

9. Aarush: First ray of the sun

A beautiful metaphor for new beginnings and hope.

10. Akshay: Eternal, indestructible

A timeless cultural name with strong, enduring meaning.

Baby Girl Names Starting With A

1. Aanya: Grace, kindness

Modern, soft, and deeply positive in meaning.

2. Anika: Powerful, brilliant

A trendy name that reflects strength and confidence.

3. Aarohi: A musical note, rising

Symbolises growth, harmony, and progress.

4. Aditi: Boundless, mother of the gods

A culturally rich name representing abundance and freedom.

5. Avni: Earth

A grounded, nature-inspired name with deep emotional resonance.

6. Amara: Eternal, immortal

A global favourite that feels elegant and meaningful.

7. Anvi: Goddess Lakshmi

Associated with prosperity, beauty, and positivity.

8. Aashna: Beloved, devoted

A romantic and warm name with emotional depth.

9. Arya: Noble, pure

Short, powerful, and timeless across cultures.

10. Ahalya: Pure, untouched

A traditional name with spiritual symbolism and grace.

A Name To Remember

Names starting with A carry a natural sense of positivity, balance, and elegance. Whether you prefer something trendy, culturally rooted, or spiritually meaningful, the right name can beautifully reflect your hopes and dreams for your child. Take your time, say the name aloud, and choose one that feels like home, for both today and the years to come.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)