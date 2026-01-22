Baby names starting with B: 20 beautiful, trendy and meaningful names for boys and girls that parents are loving
Baby names starting with B: Looking for a baby name that feels modern yet meaningful? Names starting with the letter B are winning hearts with their soft sound, global appeal, and beautiful meanings.
Baby names starting with B: Choosing the perfect baby name is one of the most emotional decisions parents make, and according to naming trends, 'B' names are having a major moment. From timeless classics to fresh, Instagram-worthy picks, these names strike the perfect balance between tradition and trend. This list brings you 20 baby names starting with B that parents can’t stop loving right now.
Why Are 'B' Baby Names So Popular Right Now?
Names beginning with B often sound gentle yet confident. They are easy to pronounce across cultures, age well, and carry deep meanings rooted in history, spirituality, and nature. Whether you’re looking for something short and stylish or rich and traditional, B names offer endless possibilities.
20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Baby Names Starting With B
1. Bina
Meaning: Understanding, knowledge
A graceful name that reflects wisdom and emotional intelligence.
2. Bodhi
Meaning: Awakening, enlightenment
Deeply spiritual and hugely popular among modern parents who value mindfulness.
3. Bella
Meaning: Beautiful
A global favourite that’s elegant, simple, and timeless.
4. Bhavya
Meaning: Grand, splendid
A strong yet classy name associated with confidence and brilliance.
5. Biraaj
Meaning: Shining, ruling
A unique name symbolising leadership and inner glow.
6. Bianca
Meaning: White, pure
Chic and stylish, this name has a fashionable European charm.
7. Bhavin
Meaning: One who lives well
Perfect for parents who want a meaningful yet modern Indian name.
8. Bria
Meaning: Strength, vitality
Short, trendy, and ideal for parents who love minimalist names.
9. Bhuvan
Meaning: World, universe
A powerful name that reflects expansiveness and cosmic energy.
10. Blake
Meaning: Dark or fair
Gender-neutral, cool, and extremely popular among millennial parents.
Modern Yet Rooted: Names Parents Are Choosing Today
11. Banhi
Meaning: Fire
A poetic name symbolising passion, energy, and transformation.
12. Brynn
Meaning: Hill, strength
A fresh, modern name with a strong yet soft vibe.
13. Bhargav
Meaning: Sacred, divine
Rooted in Indian tradition and associated with wisdom and spirituality.
14. Beau
Meaning: Handsome
Short, stylish, and charming—perfect for parents who love French-inspired names.
15. Baani
Meaning: Voice, goddess Saraswati
A beautiful choice for parents who value expression and creativity.
Trendy Picks With Timeless Meanings
16. Brielle
Meaning: God is my strength
Elegant and melodic, this name is rising fast on baby name charts.
17. Bimal
Meaning: Pure, clean-hearted
A classic Indian name that still feels relevant today.
18. Bodhika
Meaning: Enlightened one
A rare and meaningful name inspired by spiritual awakening.
19. Ben
Meaning: Son
Simple, universal, and eternally popular across cultures.
20. Bhumika
Meaning: Earth, foundation
A grounded name symbolising stability and nurturing energy.
Choosing The Right Name For Your Baby
Baby names starting with B offer a beautiful mix of soft sounds, strong meanings, and modern appeal. Whether you lean towards spiritual names like Bodhi, trendy picks like Blake, or traditional gems like Bhargav, the right name will always feel special when it resonates with your heart.
Take your time, say the name out loud, imagine it growing with your child, and trust your instinct. After all, the best name is the one that feels just right.
