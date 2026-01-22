Baby names starting with B: 20 beautiful, trendy and meaningful names for boys and girls that parents are loving

Baby names starting with B: Choosing the perfect baby name is one of the most emotional decisions parents make, and according to naming trends, 'B' names are having a major moment. From timeless classics to fresh, Instagram-worthy picks, these names strike the perfect balance between tradition and trend. This list brings you 20 baby names starting with B that parents can’t stop loving right now.

Why Are 'B' Baby Names So Popular Right Now?

Names beginning with B often sound gentle yet confident. They are easy to pronounce across cultures, age well, and carry deep meanings rooted in history, spirituality, and nature. Whether you’re looking for something short and stylish or rich and traditional, B names offer endless possibilities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

20 Beautiful, Trendy And Meaningful Baby Names Starting With B

1. Bina

Meaning: Understanding, knowledge

A graceful name that reflects wisdom and emotional intelligence.

2. Bodhi

Meaning: Awakening, enlightenment

Deeply spiritual and hugely popular among modern parents who value mindfulness.

3. Bella

Meaning: Beautiful

A global favourite that’s elegant, simple, and timeless.

4. Bhavya

Meaning: Grand, splendid

A strong yet classy name associated with confidence and brilliance.

5. Biraaj

Meaning: Shining, ruling

A unique name symbolising leadership and inner glow.

6. Bianca

Meaning: White, pure

Chic and stylish, this name has a fashionable European charm.

7. Bhavin

Meaning: One who lives well

Perfect for parents who want a meaningful yet modern Indian name.

8. Bria

Meaning: Strength, vitality

Short, trendy, and ideal for parents who love minimalist names.

9. Bhuvan

Meaning: World, universe

A powerful name that reflects expansiveness and cosmic energy.

10. Blake

Meaning: Dark or fair

Gender-neutral, cool, and extremely popular among millennial parents.

Modern Yet Rooted: Names Parents Are Choosing Today

11. Banhi

Meaning: Fire

A poetic name symbolising passion, energy, and transformation.

12. Brynn

Meaning: Hill, strength

A fresh, modern name with a strong yet soft vibe.

13. Bhargav

Meaning: Sacred, divine

Rooted in Indian tradition and associated with wisdom and spirituality.

14. Beau

Meaning: Handsome

Short, stylish, and charming—perfect for parents who love French-inspired names.

15. Baani

Meaning: Voice, goddess Saraswati

A beautiful choice for parents who value expression and creativity.

Trendy Picks With Timeless Meanings

16. Brielle

Meaning: God is my strength

Elegant and melodic, this name is rising fast on baby name charts.

17. Bimal

Meaning: Pure, clean-hearted

A classic Indian name that still feels relevant today.

18. Bodhika

Meaning: Enlightened one

A rare and meaningful name inspired by spiritual awakening.

19. Ben

Meaning: Son

Simple, universal, and eternally popular across cultures.

20. Bhumika

Meaning: Earth, foundation

A grounded name symbolising stability and nurturing energy.

Choosing The Right Name For Your Baby

Baby names starting with B offer a beautiful mix of soft sounds, strong meanings, and modern appeal. Whether you lean towards spiritual names like Bodhi, trendy picks like Blake, or traditional gems like Bhargav, the right name will always feel special when it resonates with your heart.

Take your time, say the name out loud, imagine it growing with your child, and trust your instinct. After all, the best name is the one that feels just right.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)