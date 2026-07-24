Bahuda Yatra 2026: The much-revered auspicious festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra began this year on July 16, marking the start of a 9-day long festivity. The Yatra is concluded after the deities of Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra re-enter the inner sanctum of the main temple in Puri, Bhubaneswar. Today ( July 24), Bahuda Yatra ( the return journey) has begun.
Bahuda Yatra marks the grand return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. This year it falls on July 24. After a stay of eight days in the Gundicha temple of Puri, the three holy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Balabhadra return to their abode in Puri temple on the 9th day. The return journey of the chariots is also known as Ulta Rath Yatra or Ulto Rath Yatra – and is ritually known as Bahuda.
This is the day when the chariots make their way out of the Garden House or 'Adapa Mandapa' in Gundicha Temple. Whilst their way back home, the chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple where they are offered Odisha's popular dish 'poda pitha'- made of rice, jaggery, coconuts, lentils.
The next day the Lord is ready for darshan to people in the temple – and it is known as 'Suna Besha'.
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Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his social media handles and shared his sand creations, paying divine tribute.
Jai Jagannath #BahudaJatra pic.twitter.com/ijDvzgDmX6— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 24, 2026
In the Asadha month of June or July, the presiding deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra come out from the Puri temple to Bada Danda and complete the distance of almost 3 km to Shri Gundicha Temple on huge chariots, respectively. Hence, the Rath Yatra begins amid much grandeur and love, with thousands of devotees thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of their gods and seek their blessings.
The last rituals of the Jagannath Rath Yatra are marked by the return of the holy chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to their home—the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Jagannath Temple after a stay in the Mausima Temple.
The temple town of Puri is beautifully adorned with preparations in place days ahead of the main festival.
Jai Jagannatha!
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