Bakra Eid 2026: Is it on May 27 or 28? Check date, history, significance, and key details

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most important Islamic festivals celebrated across the world. In 2026, there has been confusion over whether the festival will fall on May 27 or May 28. The exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja. Based on recent moon sightings, Bakra Eid is expected to be observed on May 28, 2026, in India.

When is Bakra Eid 2026?

Bakrid 2026 falls on May 28. Not May 27, as older calendars had it. The shift happened because the crescent moon was spotted on May 18, officially marking the start of Zil Hijja. Since Bakrid lands on the 10th day of that Islamic month, the math puts it at May 28.

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What the festival is about

The occasion commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. In Islamic belief, his son was spared — an animal was sacrificed in his place. That act of devotion is what's being honoured. People observe the day through animal sacrifice and by sharing food with family and those who are less fortunate.

What religious leaders said

It's not just a calendar update. Muslim religious leaders and organisations officially confirmed May 28 as the date. Prominent figures including Syed Shaban Bukhari, made announcements, replacing the earlier May 27 date.

Also Read: Eid al-Adha 2024: 8 Sweet Dishes To Delight On Bakrid

Public Holiday: May 28

The central government has declared May 28 a public holiday. Government offices in Delhi and across the country won't be open. May 27 is no longer a holiday that's been scrapped.

History of Bakra Eid 2026

The story goes back to Prophet Ibrahim. Allah asked him to sacrifice his son, Ismail, and Ibrahim agreed. No hesitation, no negotiation. Just complete obedience. At the very last moment, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, sparing his life. That's the moment Bakra Eid is built around.

Every year, Muslims return to that story. The occasion is marked through animal sacrifice, prayer, acts of charity, and sharing food with family, friends, and people who don't have enough.

Significance of Bakra Eid 2026

Eid al-Adha isn't just a festival it carries real religious and spiritual weight. At its core, it's about faith. About what you're willing to give up for something greater than yourself. Ibrahim's story is the anchor: a man ready to sacrifice everything, and that's the spirit the day calls people back to.

The central ritual is Qurbani the animal sacrifice. It's not symbolic in a vague sense. The meat is physically divided into three portions: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and those in need. Charity isn't an add-on here. It's built directly into the act.

Beyond the sacrifice, the festival does something else. It pulls people together. Prayers are offered, help is extended to those who need it, and relationships get renewed. What Bakra Eid keeps teaching year after year is straightforward: be selfless, be kind, and stay devoted. Not just on one day, but as a way of living.

Also Read: Eid al-Adha 2024: 9 Traditional Dishes to Celebrate Bakrid

West Bengal's Updated Schedule

West Bengal had originally planned holidays for May 26 and May 27. Both of those days are now working days. Only May 28 will be observed as the Eid al-Fitr public holiday in the state.

Bakrid 2026 is on May 28. The moon sighting settled it, the government made it official, and the holiday schedule has been updated accordingly. Plan around that date and for those celebrating, it's a day of faith, sacrifice, and time with the people who matter.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)