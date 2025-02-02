Advertisement
SARASWATI MANTRA

Basant Panchami 2025: Chant These Mantras To Seek Blessings From Goddess Saraswati

On Vasant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is invoked and devotees rush to her temples for prayers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2025, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Basant Panchami 2025: Chant These Mantras To Seek Blessings From Goddess Saraswati Image credit: Freepik

The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami falls this year on 2 days i.e. February 2 and February 3, 2025. The day holds significance as it marks the arrival of the early spring season. On this festival, devotees pray to goddess Saraswati for blessing them and their families with knowledge and wisdom.

Our country is home diverse cultures and traditions, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated differently pan India. On Vasant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is invoked and devotees rush to her temples for prayers.

Rituals begin from early morning and devotees dressed in their traditional best start their day with prayers to the goddess. Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom and performing arts.

Many followers throng Saraswati temples, play music and chant her name the whole day. It also happens to be the day when parents introduce letters to their children. They initiate them into writing letters of alphabet or study together. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).

To attain the abundant blessings of Maa Saraswati, you can chant these mantras dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge and wisdom. 

Saraswati Shloka is as follows:

Sarasvati Namastubhyam

Varade Jnaanaroopini

Vidyaarambham Karishyami

Siddhir Bhavatu Me Sadaa

Saraswati Gayatri Mantra:

ॐ ऐं वाग्देव्यै विद्महे कामराजाय धीमहि। तन्नो देवी प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Aim Vagdevyai Vidmahe Kamarajaya Dhimahi।

Tanno Devi Prachodayat॥

Saraswati Mantra:

ॐ अर्हं मुख कमल वासिनी पापात्म क्षयम्कारी

वद वद वाग्वादिनी सरस्वती ऐं ह्रीं नमः स्वाहा॥

Om Arham Mukha Kamala Vasini Papatma Kshayamkari

Vad Vad Vagvadini Saraswati Aim Hreem Namah Svaha॥

Mahasaraswati Mantra:

ॐ ऐं महासरस्वत्यै नमः॥

Om Aim Mahasarasvatyai Namah॥

Saraswati Mantra:

ॐ ऐं नमः॥

Om Aim Namah॥

Saraswati Mantra:

ॐ ऐं क्लीं सौः॥

Om Aim Kleem Sauh॥

Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!

 

