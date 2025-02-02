Every date and festival has its own importance in Sanatan Dharma. Let us tell you that the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated across the country on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. On this day, there is a ritual of worshiping Goddess Saraswati. It is also believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, hence this day is celebrated as Basant Panchami. Also, it is said that the spring season begins from the day of Basant Panchami and there is a change in the weather.

According to the Hindu calendar, this time the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2 and 3, 2025. On this day, Maa Saraswati, the goddess of art, speech and knowledge, is worshipped. Worshipping the mother on this day increases the wisdom of the people. This year, the auspicious combination of Revati and Ashwini Nakshatra is being formed on Basant Panchami. During this time, doing some tasks is considered auspicious. Know which tasks should be done on this day and which tasks should not be done.

What to do and what not to do on Basant Panchami:

- According to astrology, eating without taking a bath on Basant Panchami is not considered auspicious. Therefore, children should not be sent to school without taking a bath on this day.

- Avoid wearing black clothes on this day. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati loves yellow colour very much. Therefore, yellow colour has a lot of importance in the worship of Basant Panchami. On this day, offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati. And offer her yellow coloured Prasad.

- It is considered very auspicious to make children sit in worship on Basant Panchami. Not only this, make children wear yellow clothes while worshiping Goddess Saraswati.

- It is believed that offering yellow rice on Basant Panchami is considered very auspicious. On this day, yellow laddus and petha can also be offered as bhog. After the bhog, distribute these things as prasad.

- It is believed that on this day people should control their speech. Do not abuse anyone. Also, do not bring bad thoughts into your mind.

- Tamasic food should be avoided on this day. Also, avoid harming plants and trees. Keep copies and books with respect.

(The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. Zee News does not confirm it.)