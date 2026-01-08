Basant Panchami 2026: Check Date, Time, Saraswati Puja Muhurat, Tithi And Significance Of The Festival

Basant Panchami 2026 will be observed on January 23. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who represents knowledge, wisdom, learning, music, and creativity. On this auspicious day, devotees pray for clarity of mind, academic success, and creative growth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the date, tithi timing, Saraswati Puja muhurat, and the importance of Basant Panchami:-

What Is Basant Panchami and Why Is It Celebrated?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to drik panchang, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magh month according to the Hindu calendar. It marks the worship of Goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda, the divine source of learning and intellect.

The day holds special meaning for students, teachers, artists, musicians, and anyone connected with education or creative fields. Many believe that offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati on this day helps sharpen intelligence, improve focus, and build lifelong knowledge.

Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja or Shri Panchami. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Saraswati appeared on this very day, which is why it is also regarded as her birth anniversary.

Basant Panchami 2026 Date and Panchami Tithi Timing

According to drik panchang,

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, January 23.

Panchami Tithi begins: 2:28 AM on January 23

Panchami Tithi ends: 1:46 AM on January 24

Since the Panchami Tithi spans almost the entire day, devotees carefully choose the most auspicious time for Saraswati Puja.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat on Basant Panchami 2026

According to drik panchang, the most auspicious time to perform Saraswati Puja in 2026 is:

From 7:15 AM to 12:50 PM

Performing the puja during this period is believed to bring positive results, success in education, and mental clarity.

Importance of Basant Panchami in Hindu Tradition

According to drik panchnag, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring (Basant Ritu), symbolising new beginnings, freshness, and growth. The festival is also associated with Madnotsav, a celebration of joy and renewal, and in some traditions, it marks the beginning of Ratikaam Mahotsav.

The day is considered highly auspicious and is often referred to as an Abujh Muhurat, which means no special muhurat is required to start important activities. Many people choose Basant Panchami to:

Begin a child’s education

Start a new business or venture

Perform ceremonies like Annaprashan or Mundan

Enter a new home

Begin creative or academic pursuits

Basant Panchami 2026 is a day of knowledge, hope, and fresh beginnings. Whether you are a student seeking wisdom, an artist looking for inspiration, or someone starting a new journey, praying to Goddess Saraswati on this day is believed to bring blessings and clarity. Observing the puja during the right muhurat adds to the spiritual significance of the festival.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)