Basant Panchami 2026: Date, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance of Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami is a vibrant and auspicious festival that marks the arrival of Rituraj spring, the season of renewal, learning, and positivity. Celebrated with devotion and joy across India, the festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, art, and creativity. Basant Panchami is also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami and holds special importance for students, artists, and scholars.

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 23, on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Magha.

Auspicious Time for Saraswati Puja

According to Drik Panchang, The most favourable time to perform Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami 2026 is:-

Puja Muhurat: 7:14 AM to 12:34 PM

Date: January 23, 2026

Devotees are advised to perform the puja during this period to seek maximum blessings from Goddess Saraswati.

How to Perform Saraswati Puja at Home

According to Drik Panchang, Saraswati Puja can be performed at home with simple rituals and pure intentions. Here’s how devotees usually observe the puja:

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath to purify the body and mind.

Wear clean yellow or white clothes, which are considered auspicious for the day.

Students often observe a short fast until the puja is completed.

Homes are decorated with marigold flowers and colourful rangoli made from rice flour.

Books, musical instruments, and study materials are placed near the idol or image of Goddess Saraswati.

After the puja, sweets and fruits are shared with family members and neighbours as prasad.

Religious Significance of Basant Panchami

According to Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami symbolizes the end of winter and the beginning of spring, a season associated with growth, freshness, and new beginnings. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped for wisdom, intellect, creativity, and learning.

Students pray for academic success, artists seek inspiration, and musicians ask for creative excellence. The festival encourages knowledge, discipline, and spiritual growth.

Traditions Followed Across India

According to Drik Panchang, Different regions of India celebrate Basant Panchami in unique ways:

Wearing yellow-coloured clothes is the most prominent tradition, as yellow represents energy, wisdom, and spring harvests.

Special sweets like saffron halwa and boondi laddoos are prepared.

Kite flying is popular in many parts of North India.

In West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great devotion, especially in schools and colleges.

Important Puja Guidelines to Follow

According to Drik Panchang, To ensure proper worship, devotees are advised to keep the following points in mind:

Wear yellow, white, or bright-coloured clothes during the puja.

Avoid wearing black or red clothes on this day.

Face east or north while performing the puja.

The time 2.5 hours before sunrise or 2.5 hours before sunset is considered highly auspicious for worship.

Basant Panchami 2026 is not just a festival but a celebration of knowledge, creativity, and new beginnings. By observing Saraswati Puja with devotion and following the right rituals, devotees seek wisdom, success, and clarity in life. As spring arrives, the festival reminds everyone to embrace learning, positivity, and growth with a pure heart and hopeful spirit.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)