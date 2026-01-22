Basant Panchami 2026: Is it on January 23 or 24? Check the correct Date, muhurat, and significance

Basant Panchami, also called Vasant Panchami, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, marked with joy, devotion, and the arrival of spring. This day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, arts, and creativity. Devotees offer prayers to Saraswati Mata with purity and devotion, seeking her blessings for wisdom and success.

The festival is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, symbolising the beginning of the spring season.

Basant Panchami 2026: Date and Timings

Acording to Drik Panchang,

This year, Basant Panchami falls on January 23, 2026.

Panchami Tithi Begins: 02:28 AM on January 23, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends: 01:46 AM on January 24, 2026

Vasant Panchami Muhurat: January 23, 2026 - 07:13 AM to 12:33 PM

Madhyahna Muhurat: January 23, 2026 -12:33 PM

Significance of Basant Panchami

According to Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami is an important festival for Hindus as it marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. The day is associated with new beginnings, growth, and positivity in life. Devotees honor Goddess Saraswati, who is often depicted wearing yellow or white sarees and holding a veena.

Many devotees also observe a fast from sunrise to sunset to show their devotion and seek the blessings of the Goddess. The day represents knowledge, education, creativity, music, and arts, encouraging everyone to start new ventures with learning and wisdom.

Basant Panchami 2026: Puja Rituals

According to Drik Panchang,

Devotees follow simple yet meaningful rituals to celebrate this auspicious day:

Early Morning Holy Bath: Devotees wake up early and take a cleansing bath.

Setting Up the Idol: Place an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden plank.

Lighting the Diya: Light a diya (lamp) with desi ghee in front of the idol.

Offering Yellow Sweets and Items: Offer yellow-colored sweets and keep books, musical instruments, or tools of learning in front of the Goddess to seek her blessings.

Chanting Mantras: Devotees recite Saraswati mantras to invoke her grace.

Popular Mantras for Saraswati Puja

According to Drik Panchang,

Om Saraswatyei Vidmahe, Brahmaputrayei Dheemahi, Tanno Devi Prachodyaat!

Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Vidhya Roopen Sansthita Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namo Namah!

Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu Buddhi Roopen Sansthita Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namo Namah!

By performing these rituals with devotion, devotees seek knowledge, wisdom, creativity, and success in their lives while celebrating the vibrant colors of spring.

As Basant Panchami 2026 approaches, devotees can prepare to welcome the season of renewal by worshipping Goddess Saraswati with devotion and purity. By observing the correct date and muhurat, and understanding the festival’s spiritual significance, believers can seek blessings for wisdom, learning, creativity, and new beginnings, while embracing the joy and positivity that mark the arrival of spring.

